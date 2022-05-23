“I am very impressed with the number of young people I have seen at the concerts,” he says. Albert Square. After overcoming COVID-19, he returns to Peru (on June 3 in Trujillo and on June 4 at the Gran Teatro Nacional) and tells us that he was surprised when he found out that Sebastián Yatra was a follower of his.

“I am glad to have been one of his influences. Go figure! (sings ‘Red Heels’) I mean, it’s a concept, it’s a twist in a genre like reggaeton, in which a lot (the lyrics) were going to the body. Many of those who go out to sing and who want to succeed find themselves with the record company that tells them: ‘No, sing from the waist down, that’s what sells’. And that poor boy who comes with the illusion of singing has to sacrifice his goals and has a little to sell with the pain of his soul. That’s why I love what Sebastián is doing, he raised the bar,” he says.

For the balladeer, known for his opinions on social networks, the responsibility lies with the record companies. “I know that world backwards and forwards and the record companies are very responsible. The record companies are the ones that define what is played. And if something succeeded, it will make you make 6,000 songs of the same kind. Many times authors get together to do creative sessions with the same chords. I respect the work of composers, but I like to compose alone, at most with another”.

Plaza is preparing a production in which he has worked with Gian Marco Zignago, the trio Pandora, the Spanish group Mocedades, Axel, Ricardo Cocciante, among others. “They give a very varied color to the record. The challenge is enormous, it is the most important album of my career”.

