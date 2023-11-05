Sunday, November 5, 2023, 10:00 p.m.



«When we were going to open Polea, in December 2019, our family asked us about our signature dish. We said: ‘When we open we will go to the market and cook what is in season,'” explained chef Alberto Pardo, head of Polea, a restaurant located in the Murcia neighborhood of El Carmen that works with seasonal products. “We are not more important than nature,” said the chef, who made several dishes for those attending his presentation at the Murcia Gastronomic Region, entitled ‘Recovering traditional varieties in today’s cuisine’. A live demonstration in which he was accompanied by Rafael García, head of Agrodiverso, a company that supplies seasonal varieties from Polea.

«I have been with the Agrodiverso project for two years and we are trying to recover traditional varieties by finding a niche where they are valued. They are varieties that were lost because the market did not see them as attractive. We have once again selected the varieties according to the tastes of the public. For this we have carried out tastings and workshops,” explained the person responsible for the project, who gave as an example the tomatoes that are grown outdoors, without a forced cultivation system: “There is a big difference in the flavor when something has grown in the sun.” He indicated and added that recently “the black Yeste tomato” has been recovered, a variety “that endures a lot and resists the cold December nights.”

“With the amount of fennel there is in the Region, it is curious how little it is used,” said the chef before cooking a bean stew with fennel and gurullos, a type of pasta. A recipe that arose after a conversation with a customer at his establishment, with space for 16 diners per shift and where the menu changes every month. The cook wanted to try other preparations based on products such as pumpkin and white panizo.