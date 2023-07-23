MADRID. He wants to be the next Spanish prime ministerbut few know its name. Is called Alberto Núñez Feijóo and he has made a trade out of going unnoticed, but now the game is in danger of ending, also due to some old photos that are becoming topical again. In Spain at the polls, Feijóo, chairman of the People’s Party, led all the polls with one doubt, no small one: the numbers to govern alone or with Vox. Nuñez Feijoo, for years president of Galiciahas always worked better in the shadows, creating the myth of the provincial for himself, comes from a small village in the remote province of Ourense, who has climbed the stages, conquering his region, then the party and now, who knows, Moncloa.

We will have to deal with this figure. He passes for a moderate, «he boasts of being a state official, which he now wants unite Spain, how he united Galicia», says Fran Balado, author of his biography with the already very clear name «Feijóo, the village boy who has never lost an election». Non-ideological, “I voted for the socialist Felipe González in 1982”, he admitted, never a centralist, he speaks Galician, “and he is someone who commands without giving the impression of doing so”, says Roberto Garcia, municipal councilor of the PP in A Coruña.

A good way to understand its trajectory is to observe it from Galicia, his land, like other right-wing leaders, Mariano Rajoy and Manuel Fraga (Francisco Franco himself was born here) “my refuge”, he said closing the electoral campaign in the navy of La Coruña, but also who knows his cross. Feijóo was president of the Atlantic region for a long time, he won elections outclassing his rivals and also managing to leave Vox completely on the sidelines of local politics.

“We Galicians are regularly underestimated in Madrid, and this is our strength – says Anton Losada, a professor at the University of Santiago de Compostela, with a political past in the Galician “Xunta”, but on the left -. The fact that he is not talked about much has allowed him to take on different faces: one day he is a rigid conservative, the next a liberal, then a moderate, a politician attentive to the provinces or an enemy of the Catalan nationalists. If necessary, Alberto is everything and if necessary he will also become a friend of Vox ».

Galicia, however, is also a port of drugs and therefore of trade of all kinds. Some of them are topical again these days photos showing Feijóo on a boat with Marcial Dorado, one of the historical leaders of drug trafficking. The images are from 1995, but were only published in 2013 on the first page of the Pais. Feijóo, then president of the Region, denied any friendship with the boss and the matter apparently ended like this, “also thanks to the total control of the local media”, adds Losada. The opponents do not use the argument and the electorate is not scandalized, given that in the following years, twice, Feijóo wins the regionals by storm.

In this last week of the electoral campaign the photos come back, first in an article in Politico, the most influential newspaper in Brussels, and then in the electoral brawl, with the left which, in great difficulty, this time seizes the opportunity to throw them in the face. Feijóo, after so many years, still can’t provide a clear answer: initially he denied knowing who that character was, because “at the time there was no Google”. But sifting through the archive was enough to demonstrate that, at the time of the shots, Dorado was by no means unknown to the news, “everyone knew who he was – says Nacho Carretero, author of Fariña, the investigative book on drug trafficking in Galicia which has become a series, now on Netflix, (translated into Italy by Bompiani, with an introduction by Roberto Saviano) – he had already fled to Portugal in 1984 and was reported by the American Goddess”. Carretero also denies the argument that the two were not friends, “that was not a trip, but real holidays, they have been to Ibiza, Andorra and Cascais”. The embarrassment grew in the last days of the electoral campaign, Fejòo changed his line, “I thought Dorado was dedicated to cigarette smuggling, not drugs,” he said in an interview. “Tobacco smugglers are more accepted figures – says Carretero – indeed even appreciated, they gave work, financed village festivals”. “But according to justice they are always criminals and he was a senior public official,” replies Losada. According to Carretero, Feijóo’s mistake is not having explained the context of that relationship: «he should have had the courage to say that then in Galicia the relationship between politics and traffickers was close. He didn’t do business with them, but the politicians were part of a common ecosystem.”