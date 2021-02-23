Villarreal players Alberto Moreno and Mario Gaspar already see the light at the end of the tunnel they were in, which is a joy for them and for their club. Both have already been the novelty in Villarreal’s morning training session, as they have been seen doing part of the work session with their teammates. In both cases they rush the days to be able to return to the team after six and two months of absence respectively, although we will have to wait to see their evolution starting today.

Alberto Moreno injured the cruciate ligament in his left knee last August, hence He has been out of the team for six months and suffering. Although the laterla had already been doing solo work and outside the recovery area, it was in this morning session on Tuesday that he was seen much longer and with more intensity with the rest of the group.

Mario Gaspar was muscularly injured at the end of December, with a muscle tear in the left quadriceps, from which add exactly two months of absence.

The defender worked off the field, so his return to partial field work and with the team is very good news for the player. Although his return to the team was scheduled for mid-March, we will have to see his evolution from now on.