02:15

Neither Jared Leto, nor Lady Gaga. “I don’t know why they haven’t been nominated,” says Sykes.

02:15

“It was not our decision,” they defend themselves.

02:14

And they name as soon as they start the elephant in the room: the fact that part of the prizes have not been delivered at the gala.

02:13

They also remember the two years of the pandemic, with a pullita to the “bad appearance” of some of the guests. Many laughs.

02:08

Amy Schumer says that this year they have hired three women because “it is cheaper than hiring a man.”

02:07

The presenters of the gala take the stage: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

02:03

The 94th edition of the Oscars kicks off and it does so with Beyoncé’s spectacular performance from a tennis court, to sing ‘Be Alive’, the song from ‘The Williams Method’, an Oscar candidate. All musicians in rigorous green. A spectacular and strange staging.

01:56

There are only a few minutes left before the gala begins.

01:43

It has not been. The night had started very well for the Spanish, but the composer Alberto Iglesias leaves empty. It was Hans Zimmer who won the statuette for best soundtrack for ‘Dune’. Denis Villeneuve’s film also won the awards for best sound, best editing and best production design. So the science fiction film kicks off the gala with four awards.

01:41

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. /Reuters

01:40

Bardem says that she takes it. “I don’t pay attention to him. Having already come this far… I don’t believe it’s happening again », she affirms before saying goodbye, sending a kiss to the camera.

01:39

For her part, Penélope Cruz points out that it has been “very surreal” that the two are nominated. “It has been the most special nomination, it is magical that it happens to both of us at the same time.” In addition, the actress has explained that she hopes to see many messages against the war on stage: “It is what it touches”.

01:36

Javier Bardem assures that it seems “fatal” that some awards have been left out. “I don’t think his absence is going to give the gala more dynamism,” says the actor. In another order of things, Bardem explained that “it is rare to make a red carpet when there is a war on the other side of the world, but it is what we know and good cinema also denounces”. “I think Penelope – he continued – has a good chance of taking him away”.

01:33

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz have already arrived on the red carpet.

01:32

The Spaniards competed for the Oscar for best animated short film with the Chilean ‘Bestia’; ‘Boxballet’, by Anton Dyakov; ‘Affairs of the Art’, by Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, and ‘Robin Robin’, by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please.

01:25

And we have the first joy of the night: Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez have won the Oscar for best animated short film for ‘The wiper’.

01:22

From the red carpet, Jamie Lee Curtis assures that she has approached the event to “support women”. With a link in favor of Ukraine, the actress has said that it is important that women have more decision-making power within the industry “so that the history of cinema is better.”

01:19

The delivery of the eight Oscars that are outside the gala is already being recorded at the Dolby Theater. / ef

01:15

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. / Afp

01:11

By the way, this ceremony will also feature a popular prize, awarded directly by fans through Twitter. The award is called #OscarsFanFavorite. And it seems that there is a lot of interest in the gala meeting with the public. Not surprisingly, the red carpet broadcast is counting on some questions made by the public.

01:04

Zendaya. / Afp

01:01

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. / Afp

00:57

Jessica Chastain on the red carpet. / Afp

00:56

Andrew Garfield on the red carpet. / Afp

00:50

Alberto Iglesias, along with his wife. / Afp

00:48

The composer claims to be “very excited”. «He believed that he was going to be cold and calm, but being here imposes. It would be incredible to win the Oscar for music in an Almodóvar film,” Iglesias explained. “With him I have learned very important things for my job and it has led me to write music that I never imagined I could write,” he said before assuring that he would make “a good group” of music with the rest of the nominees.

00:46

One of those who has already walked the red carpet has been Alberto Iglesias, nominated for best original soundtrack for ‘Madres paralleles’.

00:44

Some of the nominees are already walking the red carpet. They do it without a mask, although after having tested negative, and under a temperature of about 32 degrees.

00:44As happened in 2019 with ‘Green Book’, the Oscars would reward inoffensive and good vibes indie cinema. ‘CODA’ isn’t even nominated for best direction.00:43This remake of a 2015 French comedy, ‘La familia Bélier’, which attracted 24,000 viewers when it was released in Spanish theaters last February, follows a teenager who helps her hearing-impaired parents and who suddenly finds herself become a song promise. 00:43Interestingly, in recent weeks, the name ‘CODA. The sounds of silence’ has been playing more and more to win the award for best film.00:40The four will compete with ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘The Williams Way’, ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ in the bulging best picture category.

00:40It is followed by ‘Dune’, by Denis Villeneuve, which has brought together ten nominations. Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ and Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ are up for seven statuettes each.

00:40If it wins the Oscar for best picture, something it has been aiming for for years, it will have broken down a barrier between academics.00:36Part as a favorite ‘The power of the dog’, by Jane Campion. The film produced by Netflix, an atypical western and an essay about psychological abuse, is the one that starts with the most nominations, with a total of twelve nominations.00:35Let’s now go to the count of the most nominated films. The cold numbers. 00:33By the way, an anecdote: you would have to go back to 1969 to find the last marriage nominated in acting categories in the same edition of the Oscars: none other than Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’.

00:31

Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg on the red carpet. / Afp

00:30And the other three rivals aren’t easy to beat either: Olivia Colman, a woman on vacation in Greece who rethinks her motherhood in ‘The Dark Daughter’; Nicole Kidman, in the shoes of Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’; and Kristen Stewart, Lady Di in ‘Spencer’.00:30

It is true that Jessica Chastain seems to be a favorite for her role as a televangelist in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’.00:29Penélope Cruz seems to have more ballots, nominated for best actress for ‘Parallel Mothers’. Cruz gets into the shoes of a photographer who becomes pregnant as she struggles to exhume the remains of her ancestors. It would be a historical event if she won because it is a role in Spanish.00:27And if he doesn’t win, there’s the British Benedict Cumberbatch, the cowboy tortured for his sexuality in ‘The Power of the Dog’. Less likely would be Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ or Denzel Washington, for ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’.00:27However, the great favorite of the night is Will Smith, who plays the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams in ‘The Williams Method’.

00:26On this occasion, Bardem is nominated for best actor for ‘Being the Ricardos’. In the Amazon tape he plays Desi Arnaz, husband of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman).

00:25Javier Bardem got it with ‘It’s not a country for old men’, in 2008, as best supporting actor. Penélope Cruz won it a year later, as best supporting actress, for ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’.00:25Both have been nominated for an Oscar four times and have won the coveted statuette once.00:24The other two Spanish Oscar nominees already know them very well. They are Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz.00:23For Mielgo it is the first time. On the other hand, in the case of Iglesias, there are already four times that he has opted for the statuette, although he has never won the long-awaited trophy.00:23They are Alberto Mielgo, who competes in the category of best animated short film with ‘El wiper’, and Alberto Iglesias, who competes in the category of best soundtrack with his work on ‘Madres paralleles’.