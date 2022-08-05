Two months after the wedding Alberto Matano confesses “On the intimate level, everything has changed”

Last June Alberto Matanothe conductor de Life liveafter coming out on live TV she married her partner Riccardo Mannino. The friend Mara Venieramong the few aware of their relationship, insisted and helped for the two to get married.

Two months after the wedding the conductor Interviewed by Republic talks about her relationship: “On the intimate level, everything has changed. Let’s say that it is as if this long and consolidated relationship with marriage had a dress, as if it were closed a circle, as if the house were completed with the roof and painted walls. In addition to the magical feeling between us of great happiness. From the audience there was a wave of love, a collective embrace, wherever I have been in Italy I have felt the affection ”. The conductor is therefore experiencing a moment of great happiness, the change he talks about is positive, the marriage has strengthened their relationship even more. love.

