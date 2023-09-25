During an interview, Maria Fagà, the mother of Alberto Matano she became the protagonist of unprecedented declarations regarding her son’s private life, from coming out to accusations of chauvinism. Let’s find out all the details together.

For the first time, Marisa Fagà it is told without filters on the occasion of ainterview. The mother of the famous presenter Alberto Matano revealed some unpublished behind the scenes about his son.

Without any shadow of a doubt, the woman and the TV host are linked by a special relationship. During an interview, Marisa decided to comment on the coming out of his son and her accusations of machismo which he himself received a few years ago.

As for coming out, the woman said she stayed surprise but, despite this, he accepted without hesitation thesexual orientation of his son. These were his words:

In fact, I had never noticed anything. Alberto had had an important affair with a girl I had grown fond of, I didn’t really think about it. At the time it was very shocking and emotionally strong, but love always prevails. In short, I’m telling the truth: I didn’t suffer from it. There was a moment of great mutual emotion and then I said to myself: “Marisa, are you kidding me? You’ve been fighting for rights your whole life!

It’s not all. During the interview, Marisa commented on a fact that affected Matano in a particular way. Therefore, in the year 2020, Lorella Cuccarini had given the “chauvinist” to his colleague, a episode which had infuriated the mother of the well-known presenter: