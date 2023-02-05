Here are the words of the journalist in an interview with ‘Messaggero’

Over the past few hours the name of Alberto Matano returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some statements made on Barbara D’Urso and Lorella Cuccarini. In fact, the journalist gave an interview to the ‘Messaggero’ and his words did not go unnoticed: here’s why.

Alberto Matano gave a long interview to the newspaper ‘Messaggero’. Here the face of Live Life he laid bare telling moments not only of his working life but also of his private life. In addition to this, in the interview in question the journalist dedicated a space to Barbara D’Urso and Lorella Cuccarini.

Alberto Matano reveals: “Here’s what I think about Barbara D’Urso”

As already anticipated, the journalist and conductor de Live Life he had his say on Barbara D’Urso. It must be said about the conductor of Afternoon 5 Alberto Matano did not say too much and declared:

We are very different in education, age, everything. But we never had any issues.

According to his words, therefore, Alberto Matano and Barbara D’Urso have not had any kind of rivalry or disagreement. But that’s not all. The interview with the well-known newspaper then continued with some revelations that the journalist released towards Lorella Cuccarini.

According to what emerged, the face of Live Life he revealed that he still doesn’t understand what happened between them. We recall that Alberto Matano and Lorella Cuccarini worked together right there Live Life. These were the words that the journalist released about his former colleague, now a singing teacher at the school Friends of Maria De Filippi:

What happened between us? I haven’t figured it out yet. But in Sanremo I can’t wait to dance Her night flies…

He will reply Lorella Cuccarini to the words released by Alberto Matano? We’ll see.