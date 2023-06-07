The announcement to La Vita in Diretta where he presented himself with sunglasses.

Problems for Alberto Matano which yesterday was presented live at Live Life announcing a health problem. Alberto has become one of the most loved conductors on the national scene and the show he leads is seen by many people every afternoon.

Yesterday Alberto showed up with dark sunglasses announcing that he had a small eye problem. “You will excuse me for these glasses, but I have a small eye problem, nothing serious and luckily we are here”- he said addressing the audience at home.

It is not clear what the conductor is suffering from but apparently it shouldn’t be something serious. We’ll see if in the next few episodes Alberto will take off his glasses, surely used to protect his eyes from the strong lights present in the studio or if he will wear them again.

Alberto had to face various criticisms for the interview with the mother of Alexander ImpagnetielloI confess to homocide Of Julia Tramontano.

However, the journalist defended the work and the choice made by his broadcast to broadcast it. “We have been singled out for broadcasting the interview with Alessandro’s mother. It was a duty for us to give her a voice too” – he said.

“I just want to say that I am close to Giulia’s family, just as at the same temple I feel a feeling of closeness towards the boy’s family, who thought of raising a man and then discovered who Alessandro really was” – he continued his studies of “From us freewheeling” with Francesca Fialdini.

Related to that interview were also the controversies of the Rai board of directors against Mara Venier who had called Alessandro a monster addressing the cameras. “Yes ma’am, your son is a monster” – He said, only to apologize later.