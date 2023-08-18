A year after the civil union with his partner Riccardo, Alberto Matano takes stock in an interview with Oggi. The host of Live Life has always been very reserved about his private life: “I’ve never wanted to tell my things, beyond a partner, I’ve always been very discreet as long as I could, considering the work I do . I think that a journalist who does the news, who represents ‘il’ Tg, is only a go-between and is not required to tell his own life,” said the former Tg1 half-length portrait.

Then, just during an episode of Live Life, he revealed that he had suffered episodes of bullying in the past, effectively coming out: “It all started with bullying, it happened to me at school, I grew up late, they took me around, until I was 16 I was 1.60m tall, I was slimmer. And then there was the homophobia law that was under discussion in the Senate at the time. I felt a kick in the stomach, a wound that reopened. I felt the need to have my say. This was the engine of everything. Then Riccardo and I got married and therefore the public aspect became inevitable”.

No compulsion or pressure to expose himself, Matano underlines: “I’ve always been free – he said – All the people I worked with, from directors to editorial colleagues, knew Riccardo”. But he admits that there are also those who have used his private life to hit him: “I can’t say that it was all roses and flowers. Every now and then there was that background noise… It is clear that if someone wanted to hit me – finding no other cues – he also used this argument in a more or less explicit way. At a certain point, however, I gave up on it ”.

A long relationship with the cassation lawyer Riccardo Mannino, with the fateful yes arrived last summer after 15 years together: “Something important, unexpected, crucial, beautiful”. So much so that he regretted not doing it sooner and thanked Mara Venier, a historic friend of the couple and best man, for having favored the wedding: “One evening at dinner she began to tell us: ‘But what are you waiting for to get married?’. Riccardo picked up the phone and started looking for a date. The race against time to organize everything in a month and a half has begun. Thank you again because it was the click that was missing to bring us to this step”.

The journalist reveals that he does not feel the lack of a child: “Can I be honest? No. I have amazing grandchildren who fill my life and I look forward to spending time with them. Every year in the summer we make an appointment in Calabria with my family. It’s a party”. The family, moreover, has always supported his choices, both professional and private.

During the interview, the Rai 1 afternoon host also said that he had girlfriends: “Since I was a child, I have always followed who I was. I have never worn masks. I have been in relationships with girls that lasted until I met my now husband. I had a long affair with one girl in particular. You think we are still very close. A great love that over time has changed into a special, unique feeling”.