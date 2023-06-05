Sabrina, the mother of Alessandro Impagnatiello was interviewed by Live life: the criticisms of the TV program

The TV show Live life has been much criticized in recent days, after the airing of the mother’s interview Alexander Impagnetiello. The conductor Alberto Matano wanted to tell him and explain the reason for the choice of the transmission.

CREDIT: RAI 1

After the crime Of Julia Tramontanowho died at the hands of her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello, Live Life interviewed the mother of the accused, who showed herself in front of the cameras destroyed: “My son is a monster, I apologize to Giulia’s family”.

The woman had a good relationship with Giulia and in just over a month she would give her a grandchild, Thiago. Her son ended the life of the girl and the child after the discovery of a betrayal with a colleague.

Just like the family of the 29-year-old, that of the 30-year-old is also devastated and Alberto Matano explained that it is important at this momentgive them a voice too. Giving voice to a mother who tried to raise a decent man and who today she still can’t believe that it was he who did such a terrible act.

The conductor of Live life he wanted to speak his mind during the program “Freewheeling with us”. Below, the words of Matano:

We have been singled out for broadcasting the interview with Alessandro’s mother. It was a duty for us to give her a voice too. I just want to say that I am close to Giulia’s family, as well as at the same time I feel a feeling of closeness towards the boy’s family, who thought of raising a man and then discovered who Alessandro really was.

Giulia Tramontano met Alessandro Impagnetiello’s mother

Giulia Tramontano, 7 months pregnant, discovered that her partner was cheating on her. She decided to meet the other woman and confront her. They both discovered that they had been manipulated by Alexander’s lies and chose to be sympathetic to each other. At the end of that meeting and just before returning home to face Impagnetiello, Giulia met her mother-in-law. She confided in her what had happened and what she had intend to leave it.