Do you know Marisa, Alberto Matano's mother? The woman is much more famous than the host, here's her job

Alberto Matano he has always been one of the most loved Rai hosts thanks to his professionalism but also to his way of doing things. A true professional who brings with him several years of great experience but also of work.

The latter recently got married to her husband, revealing to everyone his coming out which, for some time, had remained hidden from the eyes of all of Italy. At Rai we all remember him in the madmen of “half body” of the Tg1 to then move on to historic and beloved host of “Life Live”.

Although he is now a real well-known face among viewers at home, few know who his mother really is. In fact, Marisa is unexpectedly much more famous than him and by continuing to read you will have the chance to get to know her better!

Alberto Matano, do you know his mother Marisa? She is more famous than him

Within your social profiles, Alberto Matano he has immortalized his beloved mother on several occasions with whom he has a truly special and profound relationship. The latter, who at times appears to be a real stranger, is actually a very famous woman.

We are talking about Marisa Fagà who for some time worked as a teacher and who, for his native country, also played important roles in the world of politics as councillor and as a trade unionist.

A truly important woman to whom Alberto is particularly attached and who, on several occasions, has demonstrated all his immense affection. A bond that Maria also wanted to describe in some interviews, such as the one she carried out with the weekly People where, he explained that he loves his son madly and is happy for the person next to him.

The latter is a woman of one piece but with a huge heart who, throughout her life, has always tried to help others and live by teaching Alberto what is right and what is wrong, also giving him the possibility of failing.