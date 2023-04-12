Of Cristina Marrone and Silvia Turin

The immunologist, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research: no miracle, but the tests are encouraging

Vaccines against cancer and cardiovascular diseases will be available by 2030 thanks to mRNA technology, the same one that was developed in record time against Covid. This is the optimistic announcement made by Paul Burton, medical director of the American company Moderna, who, in an interview with the English newspaper



The Guardian

, he goes so far as to speak of “millions of lives” saved.

He is certainly not the only one to use enthusiastic tones to describe the potential of mRNA technologywhich, after being decisive for the anti Covid vaccines, it could change the therapies of many other diseases. The most important peculiarity concerning future mRna-based vaccines and medicines is that this macromolecule, produced in the laboratory, is able to order the cells which proteins to manufacture, so much so that the therapy basically consists of a "list of instructions": mRna can be used to order cells to build molecules capable of repairing damaged organs, organizing the immune response against a virus, improving blood circulation (and consequently lowering the risk of strokes and heart attacks), fighting hereditary diseases and also tumors.

«I think it is not appropriate to have miraculous expectations, but also that this is a technology that will help us deal with some problems – explains Alberto Mantovani, President of the Humanitas Foundation for Research -. The speed and versatility offered by the mRna molecule and its engineering are making important steps forward. There are data published already for a number of years, for example, that show how mRNA vaccines in the early stages of clinical trials against melanoma have given extremely encouraging clinical results».

Regarding the use against tumors, the future procedure would involve performing a biopsy on the individual patient's tumor cells to identify the specific mutations that drive tumor growth. The injected messenger RNA molecule would result in parts of proteins identical to those found in cancer cells, which would train immune cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells carrying the same proteins. «Today the trials follow three different strategies – Mantovani clarifies -: the personalized vaccine, designed for the single individual, the vaccine on multiple tumors that seeks the "least common denominator" that unites different tumors with a possible common target and the combination of the mRna with other immunological therapeutic strategies, in particular with Car-T cells».

The one against cancer would still be a therapeutic vaccine: in the presence of a tumor there will be a therapy, called a "vaccine", which will help the body to react: "We must be clear – specifies Mantovani -: I worry that there is hope for a universal cancer vaccine. This, based on what we know, is not on the horizon. However, we hope to have therapeutic vaccines targeted against different types of tumorswhether they are mRna vaccines or traditional vaccines (such as the existing one against human papillomavirus, ed)". Not only a perspective against cancer, but also an application for cardiovascular disease: Moderna has announced that it is working on a vaccine capable of providing a molecule capable of rebuilding heart blood vessels in those who have suffered a heart attack, in order to increase the chances of survival. «This too is a hope, but a well-founded hope – confirms Mantovani -. It is worth remembering that the mRna technology was originally developed thinking about the intervention on cardiovascular diseases, but in this case the target is different because it is "reparative" medicine, with a completely different logic, still being researched" .

Other mRna vaccines aim instead to provide cells with the instructions to generate proteins we need every day but which, due to rare or degenerative genetic diseases, we do not produce. Rather than repair defective genes, the idea is to “teach” cells to make proteins for which there are no instructions. Finally, if we talk about mRna-based “preventive” vaccines, we can mention those against infectious diseases: we have the anti-Covid vaccines (which we have come to know and use) and we are studying flu vaccines, against

shingles

and one (which is giving good results in the USA already in an advanced stage) against the respiratory syncytial virus Rsv. With regard to times, one of the appeals made by scientists in this area is that of resources: «In general, without resources, nothing can be done – confirms Mantovani -. In this case, however, I think it is very difficult to make a prediction. I hope the few years mentioned are true, but we have to wait for the data. One should not expect miracles from science, still less from biomedical researchbut sometimes "miracles" do happen».