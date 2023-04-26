Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Alberto Lejárraga: the kiss of love between two soccer players that breaks stereotypes

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Alberto Lejárraga: the kiss of love between two soccer players that breaks stereotypes


The Marbella goalkeeper made his sexual orientation public after the promotion of his team.

Alberto Lejárraga, a 28-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Marbella FC, announced his homosexuality in celebration of the promotion of the Malaga team to Segunda RFEF, in a publication on his social networks where he thanks his partner and family for their support “in good times and not so good”.

Lejárraga decided to normalize his sexual condition and break one of the great taboos in football with a text that says: “thank you very much for always being by my side, through thick and thin. This time we had to live the beautiful! of this!”, to which he adds four photographs where in one of them he appears kissing with his partner.

The publication was made on Tuesday of this week and has gone viral on the social network Twitter with numerous expressions of support, admiration and thanks for the “courage” and visibility of the collective of Lesbians, Gays, Transsexuals, Bisexuals and Intersex (LGTBI). .

The Marbella FC goalkeeper made his sexual condition public two days after his team’s moment of euphoria, which thanks to the 1-0 victory against Real Jaén achieved promotion to the RFEF Second Division.

Other footballers who have acknowledged being gay

After decades of silence and fear, homosexuality began to normalize in the world of soccer thanks to pioneers like Justin Fashanu in 1990 and more current ones like Collin Martin or David Testo in the United States, Thomas Hitzlsperger in Germany, Josh Cavallo in Australia, Jake Daniels in the United Kingdom or the ex of Getafe Jakub Jankto.

There were also messages or gestures of support for the collective in women’s football, such as Mapi León from Barcelona or Magdalena Erikson from Sweden and Pernille Harder from Denmark, among many other examples.

SPORTS
with Efe

