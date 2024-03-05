Mexico City.- Alberto Lati was present at the Debate table of the program NMore'Third Sports Grade'in which they talked about the off-track issues that overshadow the start of the season 2024 of the Formula One.

He Fox Sports contributor and also of Claro Sports He pointed out that the highest category seems like “the sopranos, a world of intrigues, of scandals” because of what happens in Red Bull Racing about the case of Christian Horner.

He CEO of the Austrian team was accused of 'misconduct' and in the last hours it emerged that the woman who reported him would be the Jos Verstappen's girlfriend–dad of the three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Jos Verstappen expressed himself negatively Christian Horner at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Follow as Red Bull boss would cause the output of 'Mad Max and many speculate that he would join Mercedes after the departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen with Christian Horner

instagram

But this situation is not the only one that puts F1 in the media's mouths. He president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayemis accused of interference in the outcome of the Saudi Arabia GP and for wanting to prevent the celebration of Las Vegas Grand Prix.

For all the commotion that has arisen at the start of the 2024 campaign, Alberto Lati He pointed out that what happens in motorsports is a “tug of all against all.”

“Today the Formula One It seems like the sopranos, it is a world of intrigue, of scandals, but this is chaos, what is happening in Red Bullwhich appears dad of Verstappen to say: “This guy can't continue because he breaks the team.”

Start at the Bahrain GP

Instagram f1

«Toto Wolff (CEO of Mercedes) saying: “This is not good for us”, but deep down it is also that hamilton left Mercedes and there will be an empty seat and maybe Verstappen It is convenient for them to go to that project and they are looking at how to disengage and in the end it is a tug-of-war of everyone against everyone and to make matters worse the person in charge of the FIA wanted to help him (Fernando Alonso taking away a punishment to put him on the podium last year,” he concluded.

