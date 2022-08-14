Alberto Juantorena debates between life and death in Cuba

Alberto Juantorena, two-time Cuban Olympic champion, is in a delicate condition in an intensive care unit in Cuba.

Gold winner in the 400 and 800 meters at the Montreal Olympics, Canada, in 1976, the latter with a world record, is interned at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine in Havana.

Doctors treat you for a bronchopneumonia and cardiovascular decompensation, after having operated on Covid-19.

Similarly, the doctors who treated him confirmed that Juantorena was also attacked by dengue, which has complicated his situation.

“He has evolved in the last few hours, but he is still receiving treatment. He has responded to the medicines and we hope he will continue to evolve. However, his condition is delicate”said the medical part.



Juantorena was born in Santiago de Cuba on December 3, 1950 and was always known as the ‘Stylish of the slopes’.



He has a degree in Economics from the University of Havana. Once he retired from the activity, he was appointed as vice president of INDER (Cuban Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, with the rank of ministry).

Similarly, Juantorena was elected in 2015 as one of the vice presidents of the International Athletics Federation.

