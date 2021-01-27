In the farm he has on the outskirts of Montevideo, former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica received this Wednesday a copy of Decree 40/2021 with the decision of President Alberto Fernández to decorate him with the order of the “Liberator General San Martín” in the grade of “Collar”. He received it from the hands of the Argentine ambassador to Uruguay, Alberto Iribarne. Mujica was with his wife, the senator and former vice president Lucía Topolansky.

During the meeting, they talked “about the coordination of the event to specify the delivery and imposition of the decoration.” Iribarne and Mujica also stopped in the analysis of the relationship between both countries.

The Presidential Decree indicates that the granting of this distinction – which is the highest granted by Argentina – “is based on his vast career and on his exemplary conduct during his public life.”

“Beyond the important positions he held, José“ Pepe ”Mujica dedicated his life to social and political activism for popular causes in Latin America, and focused his activity prioritizing the well-being of the most neglected sectors of society, with the conviction that politics is a tool to improve their lives ”, adds the regulation.

He also highlights that “the values ​​that govern his personal life are the same that framed his activity in the public function, characterized by sobriety and decency, by his markedly austere style and little attached to unnecessary and sumptuous protocols.”

The Order of the Liberator San Martín was established in August 1943, and is a distinction that our country grants exclusively to foreign civil or military officials who, in the exercise of their functions, deserve the honor and recognition of the Nation to a high degree.

It owes its name to General José de San Martín, called Father of the Nation and Liberator. The original design was made by the Argentine engineer and sculptor Ángel Eusebio Ibarra García.

The Order is in charge of a Council made up of the national cabinet, presided over by the Grand Master of the Order, who is the President of the Nation. This is also the one that confers the decoration. . It should be noted that the grade of “Collar” is the highest distinction of the order.