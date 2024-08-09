They look like a group of friends at the foot of a mountain, chatting in a relaxed way on a climbing morning during the summer. They are young and strong, and they share opinions among themselves about what strategy to follow to ascend the wall, whether one foot here, one hand there, that support first, watch out for that step… But they are the eight best climbers in the bouldering and difficulty categories at the Paris Games, they are about to play for Olympic glory, and yes, contrary to other sports, they talk without hesitation about what they think of the wall that rises before them, its traps, its secrets. In truth, the theory is not so important, it does not matter what they say or not on solid ground, but what will decide the execution in the air. One thing is seeing it from below and another very different thing is hanging by a nail and about to fall. Up there, the best rule. The Spaniard Alberto Ginés is not on the podium.

More information

“Hopefully it’s my last lap on the bouldering!” sighs the 21-year-old climber from Cáceres, after finishing seventh out of eight finalists in the general classification, 116.2 points, far behind the British Toby Roberts (gold, 155.2), the Japanese Sorato Anraku (silver, 145.4) and the Austrian Jakob Schubert (bronze, 139.6). It has been a two-faced final for Ginés, last in the bouldering exercise (24.1 points) and third best in difficulty (92.1) to combine that penultimate position. Once again, as in the qualifying session on Monday, the bouldering is a challenge for him, the challenge of facing four sections of holds scored with 5, 10 and 25 points (low, high and low areas) top) according to its difficulty on a 4.5-metre wall with five minutes on the clock. And again, it shines in the rope or difficulty category, a 15-metre wall that scores up to 100 points depending on how high you get in six minutes and which has a slope of up to 42º.

Ginés is a mortal in bouldering, his condemnation, and a god on the rope, his hope, because the plan is for this modality to walk alone in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and for the bouldering that he is so lazy to do to disappear from his mind, just as the speed event disappeared after Tokyo. There Ginés won the gold, the first in Olympic climbing, but today the competition has skyrocketed and there is no medal slacking in the middle of the tasks.

Ginés, this Friday at Le Bourget. Albert Garcia

“Being in the final was the goal. I am a little frustrated for not doing a good round of bouldering again. At least I was first on the rope on Wednesday and third today. That gives me hope for the future,” sums up Ginés, with a tired look and a limp at the end of the competition. Five months ago he suffered an injury to the big toe of his left foot, and for five months he has dragged it through training and tournaments, and today he was injected again before facing the walls, in pain when the effect of the anaesthetic wears off.

The first move already anticipates that the medal is almost impossible. Ginés does not overcome the first riddle, the first step of the first block, the most difficult of the wall, and registers a zero (the only one who suffers from it) that already sinks him. His scores in the next three sections of the block are not a joy either (4.7, 9.8 and 9.6), while several of his competitors celebrate one or more tops. The ground lost is so much that before starting his specialty, the rope, he no longer has any chance of a podium. “If I had done that first move, the first boulder, I would have been able to fight much harder. The difficulty has not helped much because it was a bit easy up to 60, it was easy to score a lot of points and you could not make as much of a difference as in the qualifiers,” he reasons.

Between injuries and doubts, and talks with his coach, David Macià, to focus, the Cáceres native’s Olympic cycle has not been the easiest. Without competing regularly, he tied up his qualification in the pre-Olympic in Budapest in June, and landed in Paris with too much of a disadvantage in the bouldering. “I hope not to do it again, just as I have not done more speed since Tokyo, and to focus on the rope,” says Ginés; “Los Angeles motivates me a lot.”

