The former entrepreneur Alberto Genovese returns to prison after a period of detoxification in a recovery community

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has assessed that the crimes for which Albert Genoese was convicted, that is sexual assault and gang rape (in competition with ex-girlfriend)are obstacles to the granting of home detention which he was serving in a clinic to detoxify from cocaine.

This is the main reason for the prosecutor’s measure: the former entrepreneur was sentenced to 6 years and 11 months for drugging and raping two models in 2020the first in the Villa Lolita residence in Ibiza, in competition with his ex-girlfriend, and the other in his penthouse in Milan, Terrazza Sentimento.

Now Genovese’s defense can do two things: appeal against the prosecutor’s provision before the execution judge who issued the sentence; or contact the Surveillance Court to request that an alternative measure to prison be granted, i.e. that he can return to house arrest in any case.

Meanwhile the defense of Genoese is seeking an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for close the economic issue of the processacross the payment of 4 million euros to the Revenue Agency. Settle the debt on the basis of an “avoidance” rather than a real evasion, is the strategy followed by the group of lawyers of the former entrepreneur.

Prosecutor Paolo Filippini had already asked for the seizure of the entrepreneur’s assets, to be precise of 4.3 million euros. The request, initially rejected by judge Tommaso Perna, had been advanced specifically in the vein on the financial movements of the former Bocconi student.

THE tax crimes on which the prosecutors worked concerned, on the one hand, income from work that Genovese allegedly declared as capital income and referred to his role at the time in Easy.it. On the other hand, Genovese was also accused of evading the liquidation of some stakes in Facile.it (a company of which he was the founder) carried out, according to prosecutors, through the screen of one of his companies, the Auliv holding, on which had merged the same shareholdings. After the judges of the Review the Cassation had also confirmed the seizure of 4.3 million euros from the entrepreneur.

The police mobile team has notified the execution order signed by the public prosecutor Adriana Blasco and conducted Genovese al Lecco prison. The man had been under house arrest in a clinic since July 2021 to detox from the drugs he had been taking for years. The prison order is based on the fact that the crime of sexual violence does not allow you to serve the sentence under house arrest.

Genovese still has to serve a sentence of four years and two monthssince the pre-suffering period for the precautionary measure, of about two years, and the six-month period of early release were subtracted from the sentence.

