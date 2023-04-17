Vox announced this Monday that former president Alberto Garre, a recent signing of the Abascal formation for the regional elections on May 28, will occupy number three on the party lists. The regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, had a meeting with Garre to welcome him to the party and thus confirm his incorporation to the list of the regional Assembly. Vox made this announcement in a private act in which the media were not summoned, so the party did not give the protagonists the option to ask any questions.

In this way, the formation makes Garre’s presence official on the list that Antelo will head and indicates that the rest of its members will be known in the coming days. The regional president valued Garre for being “a person who has always fought against corruption, even within his former party. He also opposed voting for the closure of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, thus demonstrating great affection not only for the Region of Murcia, but for the entire Spanish Levant, aspects that are defended at all costs by Vox ».

“Every time we go out into the street and listen to our neighbors tell us that he is, without a doubt, the best former president the Region has ever had because the others are either going to end up behind bars or are charged and are asked for 11.5 years in prison,” commented José Ángel Antelo, who added: “It is an embarrassment, not only for this region, but for the national level.”

In addition, the leader of Vox in the Region of Murcia highlighted Alberto Garre as “a person who comes to add and for us it is an honor to have someone with such extensive experience. Alberto Garre knows what has to be done and understands that Vox is the only alternative to differentiate between public and private money.

For his part, Garre thanked Antelo for his words and also addressed the national president, Santiago Abascal. “I have met two wonderful people, two high-level politicians, not only physically, but morally, socially and politically, which is what society asks of us.”

“I am a normal politician because I do not get out of normality, and we do witness corruption every day that show us that there are politicians who are not normal and who do not go to the common interest,” explained Garre, who specified that going “through the arch of the door of a public building does not have to make you a criminal,” he said.

Garre highlighted that “four million Spaniards who used to vote for a party (PP) are now voting for Vox. There are more than 200,000 voters in the Region in the last elections of 2019. I am with the same ones that I was, but I am in better company, because I have never compromised with corruption due to my profession as a Law graduate, in defense of justice and never I have compromised with the inequalities in the matter of water”.

«It is unthinkable that the Tagus-Segura could be closed to us and I cannot, in any way, admit that there is no talk of the Ebro Transfer because the water that flows through that river and through those flows belongs to the Murcians, just like the Catalans. , Extremadurans or Galicians “, Garre asserted.

Finally, Alberto Garre pointed out that “you cannot close agriculture in the Cartagena countryside or curtail tourism in the Mar Menor. Science, technology and research are today capable of making both sectors compatible. If that fails, not only will all the advances we have today have failed, regional and national policy will have especially failed. Antelo ended the meeting stating that “with the incorporation of Garre to the ranks of Vox, we show that this party opens the doors to anyone who wants to come and join our project.”