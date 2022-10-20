Alberto Gamero he no longer knows how to explain the situation he is experiencing millionaires and its dangerous pothole, just in the final stretch of the League. Now that the team lost at home against Pereira, the DT wonders what’s going on, why they can’t win, like they did before when they were in excess of the table.

In the press conference after the game, the DT analyzed that his team did not take advantage of the spaces in the first half, and gave credit to the rival’s work.

gamer, no explanation

Analysis: “The first half we were going to find a Pereira who was going to attack us and they were going to leave us spaces. We didn’t take advantage of the spaces. We weren’t clear. We weren’t as effective as they were. In the first half theirs was centers, centers and the goal. In the second half, Larry enters eager to play. I liked it. Rosales entered well, Alba has a problem. We tried to tie the game. It wasn’t like against the Patriots, there were 19 shots and 6 on goal, and we found a goalkeeper. That It’s his job, that’s what Castillo did, get 2 or 3 balls. We ended up desperate to find the tie”.

Diagnosis of games without winning: “Today I’m honest, I don’t know what’s going on. But it’s not football, I’m clear about it. No matter how badly we play, at least we deserve to score a goal. We’re going to get involved, we have a team, we’re convinced and we’re going to fight the Cup final with dignity. This happens. We’re still second again. I have to be calm in the group, no pressure. We want to get out of this rut, which caught us at a stage when we had a little savings. We have 3 games left to get us in.”

No speed: “We lost the duels. Pereira is physical. Strong in duels. We have skilled players, but not strong. And they took up half of the pitch for us. If the midfielders don’t work, the team doesn’t work. They attacked us in quick transitions. Pereira goes forward. We didn’t take advantage of the spaces. We can’t take credit away from the rival. We did merit to equalize”.

Tolima: “The fan is angry, we too, we have to qualify, but I don’t see the team with their heads down, much less me. There is not a game in which they pass us over. This pothole is not football. This group is happy and is motivated. This group has to remain motivated. I’m going to be a psychologist, a doctor, this group is not going to fall on me”.

despair: “The group feels what they do, they like what they do. They are happy. This is about scoring the goal. The group is whole, calm. I am motivated. We will try to qualify in these 3 dates and then watch the Cup”.

