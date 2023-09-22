Alberto Gamero: ‘We won in the last minute, but we won well’

Millonarios achieved a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Huila this Thursday on date 13 of the League.

Andrés Llinas He scored the winning goal in the eighth minute of replacement, which caused discomfort to the visiting team.

The blue technician, Alberto Gameroanalyzed his team’s performance and the victory that allows him to get into the group of eight.

Gamero’s words

Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

Balance: “In the first half it was about winning calmly because of the options we generated and how we played. In the second half I see the desperation because we wanted to win. The team has to always try to play the way we like. Risks were taken and we couldn’t look bad. Huila didn’t create any options for us, they put together their block of 5 at the back and didn’t create any opportunities for us. They are tough, tough games. We won in the last minute, but we won well.”

Departure from Castro through Carvajal: “He comes out in the 82nd minute, he didn’t score a goal. I get annoyed by those questions because we give him the power to say that a certain player cannot play. These guys who come in are here and assume the responsibility. I have faith in Carvajal.”

Definition: “It’s decision-making. We technicians work for the team to arrive, but that’s their decision. We lack aim, but we prepare.”

Next match: “We’re going to see how we get there. We’re going to a wide field against an injured, young team (Envigado). I don’t have a pain meter, I trust them.”

