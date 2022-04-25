Millionaires won 2-1 against Santa Fe in the capital classic on date 17. The team returned to the top of the tournament and is consolidated to reach home runs strong.

At the end of the game, DT Alberto Gamero analyzed what his team had done, their keys and also their failures.

Gamer’s Words

Balance: “Very tough opponent. I recognize what he raised. Also what we did. Before the expulsion it was one game and then another. We behaved well, despite the fact that the field was not good, we tried to gain possession, our start of the game. Clear options but the intention to reach the goal. There are 3 important points. If Tolima doesn’t win, we’re first. That’s what we came to look for. We scored goals and won a game well played”.

Sides: “It was very good. Rosales, with a start, scored. We thought with the second half it was going to be dangerous and we could end up with 10. In the second half, Guerra entered and responded in that position. And Gómez is consolidating”.

Rotations?: “The one who plays has to respond. Against Pereira I liked it, sometimes when you lose it is said that it was because of those players. We are not going to get into that they have to be the 11 today, for that there are 30, 35 players. We seek to be head of the group, we have to achieve it with this team and with those who come in. We’re looking for a replacement for the home runs”.

Hero: “Complementary, analytical, individual work. We make a group appointment at 8:30 and some 7 arrive and there is time to do individual work. Herazo is one of the first to arrive. I tell you, don’t leave a training session without learning something.”

Balance: “A tough game, against a rival who didn’t want to give anything away, who tried to get there. 1-0 winning, they tied us. At 1-1, it was closed on both sides. We were lucky to make it 2-1 and that’s where it ends. We won well “It’s not that we were superior, it was even, but we scored the goals. We also made mistakes. We won and it helps us add to the reclassification and fight for the top places.”

