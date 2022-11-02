Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires, The final match of the Colombia Cup is throbbing, which will be this Wednesday against Junior, in El Campín.

In a press conference prior to the second leg, the ambassador DT analyzed the difference of a goal that the coastal team has an advantage, and its possibilities to come back and win the title. In addition, he gave clues about Pereira’s replacement, suspended.

Gamer’s analysis

Replacing Pereira: “Victoria, Macka, Llinás,,, are the three options that we have. We have worked on them. We will see that they have confidence and feel safe… I am looking for a player who has a filter to play, who has the possibility of generating and who helps me to score. A round trip, that helps to press to make the start, to elaborate. The three have it. Llinás has control, management, he can do the function.

The defensive zone: “In the last dates we have received goals, but in the League we were the one with the fewest goals against, we have tried to correct things. Most of the goals are coming out, losing the ball. Tomorrow it is about trying to have the goal at zero and look for the early goal to equalize the series. You have to work both sides and do it well”.

Wear: “In a final there is no fatigue or injuries or anything. We arrived from Barranca and I see the team motivated, optimistic, we didn’t score goals and we scored 4 and qualified. I see it calmer and looser and with optimism to make it an Olympic lap in El Campín. We are to the door of the title, hopefully we achieve it”.

Court: “The 3 or 4 games we played here without a result were due to not scoring goals. Calmness is knowing how to choose the play better, having calm in the opposite goal. The field has been heavy and it has cost us in the middle, we have to try. It’s not about changing but improving. Being convinced that we’re going to score a goal”.

fans: “It is inevitable that the fan feels a little dissatisfied at times because we did not qualify, but in Barranca we qualified by winning well. The fan has to be calmer, like us. That game gave us our soul, joy and illusion. We have a responsibility to the fans.”

