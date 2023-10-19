Millionaires They let two points escape this Wednesday when they tied at home against Unión Magdalena, in a pending match on matchday 15 of the League.

The technician Alberto Gamero He analyzed the result, his team’s approach and what is coming in these decisive dates.

Gamero reactions

Analysis of the tie: “We found a mirror structure with them and in the middle there was no space to play. It was a game in the first half that was very controlled by us, without clear opportunities. In the second half I realized that I had an extra interior. I included Beckham as midfielder 10 that we were missing… They scored a goal for us from a mistake on our part at the start.”

Balance: “The games are not about being closed. You have to win them. When you don’t have the ball, you all have to defend. You win by not making mistakes, the goal is a mistake at the start… We needed to shoot more crosses to do damage. “I don’t like the nice game at the back.”

Mackalister Silva: “It was this morning, he had an upset stomach last night. He had to go to the Santa Fe Foundation. He felt better but his fever was not going down. He was sick. The order is that if his fever went up he had to return to the clinic.

Decision making: “It’s a daily job, repetitions. Based on getting a glimpse or bringing them closer to what can happen. You have to look for the closest one and today we made mistakes in transitions. We had to increase the score, it’s the stone that gives me. We had the ball, we did good game until the 85th minute when they tied us. I couldn’t close the game because it wasn’t open, they didn’t reach us. There were more possibilities of increasing the chances of them tying us.”

Plan for the classic: “Let’s look, Macka’s injury is not an injury. Cataño is not enough for him. We will look at possibilities. This team adapted to the 4-2-3-1 and not so much to the 4-3-3. Today we had to start looking from scratch “I thought Union was going to attack more.”

Pereira: “I had to decide, either Larry or Giraldo or Pereira. To score a 10. In the first half Mejía handled the ball for me. I didn’t see Beckham uncomfortable, he received it 3 or 4 times. I decided on Pereira because from behind I needed someone to will generate football from behind and one who will score, Giraldo”.

Injuries: “Cataño is more delayed. Bertel, Perlaza and Vega and Uribe already play football and I think they are close.

Flyer 10: “Sometimes we end up in 4-3-3 because we take out the 10, today we didn’t have it. In most games the 10 comes out and a center half comes in. We don’t use a single structure. We have done 5-4-1.

SPORTS

More sports news