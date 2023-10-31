Millionaires He had two times during his visit to America. He suffered in the first half, with an alternate roster, but balanced the game in the second half and could have reached the tie. In the end, they lost 1-0 in the match on date 16.

Gamero reactions

At a press conference, coach Alberto Gamero admitted the initial failures but highlighted the ability to readapt and improve in the complementary part.

Luis Diaz: “On behalf of the board of directors, players and coaching staff, send strength to our Lucho Díaz and may he have strength; we are convinced that his father will return, and to those who have him, may God enlighten them and give him to us.”

Balance: “It was a game of two halves, in the first America has the ball for us, it takes us to a very low block, our approach was to sustain America’s attack volume which is high. In some we made mistakes, but in a couple of cons We were able to score a goal. In the second, with the changes, we had great air, they gave us ideas and philosophy and we matched a match head to head and we had the clearest options to tie. I leave calm because I saw the wear and tear of the group and it was a great rival. We don’t like to lose, it was our turn, but we competed well. This leads us to an idea of ​​what we want in the home runs.”

Analysis: “We knew what America could show, with attacking volume, and I asked them that if we couldn’t defend well we could win because we were going to find spaces. We had a center back to spare and the ball was in the middle, that’s why I put Silva in. We took the lead. field and we had chances, two from SIlva, one from Carvajal… We were able to match, it wasn’t possible. We competed well. We are calm for the home runs.”

Colombia Cup: “We are classified and we have this match Thursday against Cúcuta and Sunday, we aspire to go to a final. We did what we did in the first half, players with fewer minutes. Cúcuta is brave, fighting for promotion, it is not going to be easy at all. We want the complete group for that series against Cúcuta and that team will wait for the home runs.”

Luke: “I met him during the pandemic, we had a group of teachers and he enlightened us. He has a lot of information, he has studied. For Colombian football it is a joy to have him.”

First time: “We didn’t have the hook or a center back that could break me, that’s why America had the ball for us. With Silva and Larry we had good possession.

