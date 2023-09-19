Millonarios achieved a draw away from home against Medellín 1-1 in an intense match played at the Atanasio Girardot, on matchday 12 of the League.

After the match, coach Alberto Gamero analyzed the performance of Millonarios and the result obtained.

Gamero reactions

Changes: “An intense game, back and forth. Yellow in positions where we had the intention of playing inside. We thought that Arias could be a non-lateral marker and sometimes we needed to go out, but his mission was to keep me from going out. The 3 that entered “They played well against Bucaramanga and I took them to the bench and they came in very well.”

Rotation: “In this series we want the group to be aware that at any moment someone is going to play. Llinas, Guerra, Jader, Uribe were injured on Friday… I told them today is very important but on Thursday we played again, and the Sunday. If we don’t rotate, the group is going to break up.”

Still ball goal: “We work on it every day. We knew that the opponent had great volume on still balls. Aerial duels are sometimes won or not, but we knew about that, with their centre-backs and full-backs. We tried to leave two men up front so they wouldn’t get away from us. “We’re not going to cover the sky with a finger. But they don’t always score against us with a dead ball. I have two top center backs and a number 9 who is the head of the area, but I don’t have a big team.”

Huila: “It’s a key game. They’ve been evolving, they’re close, that game is going to be key. We need to win that game.”

Ruiz goal: “We faced a very tough opponent, but for those teams we have to attack them and we tried. At times Medellín forced us to defend ourselves. I liked the game because they attacked us, we attacked, both with possibilities. A round-trip match. This way we do better against these teams… Daniel has a lot of quality, technique, and the goal is technical against a great goalkeeper. It was the only way for the ball to go in. He is getting used to being a two-way winger.”

DIM pressure: “Medellín has modern, high-pressure football. My start to the game is not about playing well, that interests me in the rival area.”

The champion: “This Millonarios, I have taken the word tired from them. I tell them, they tell me and I put someone else. I am not going to play with tired players, by force. We have to always be in the home runs. This tournament we have made mistakes, but we are focused on fighting for the tournament and the Cup. We are going to fight until the last game, we are now closer.”

