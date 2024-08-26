Millonarios lost in their visit to Águilas Doradas 2-1 in a match on the 7th day of Colombian football, in Sincelejo. The match ended in controversy after a penalty was not called, which generated complaints from the Bogota team.

At a press conference the coach Alberto Gamero He analyzed his team’s performance, the negative result, and was reflective about the team’s mistakes. However, he was not consulted about the criticism he has received and the pressure in office due to the poor performance this semester.

Gamero’s analysis

Eagles vs. Millionaires. Photo:Millionaires Share

Balance: “The team came to compete, to try to win the game. We made two mistakes and they scored two goals against us. Apart from Águilas’ good play, the two goals were more due to a lack of concentration than a virtue on the part of the opponent, and that happens to us. We tried to get the equaliser and we didn’t manage it. Águilas won well.”

Concerns: “We look a lot at why we score a goal and don’t continue. There are lapses in concentration. A goal gives life to the opponent. We have to be stronger mentally and be self-critical when making mistakes. We started 4-2-3-1 and finished 4-4-2. We were not clear.”

Option generation and offensive level: “It’s a reality. We have tried with all the structures, we have to have possession and that is our mistake. Before we had it and we didn’t define, now we are not creating. That leads us to the insecurity that the team has. Today, in the first 10, 15 minutes, we saw a team that tried to get in possession. We made mistakes. The team is scattered, it gets into a rut and it can’t get up. We have to defend ourselves better.”

Changes: “We didn’t have the ball, not because Silva was there, we didn’t have it, I wanted an offensive presence and that’s why I brought on Ruiz because of the speed of Palacios and Giordana.”

