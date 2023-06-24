Alberto Gamero, total nostalgia when remembering Jhon Mario Ramírez before the final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero and Jhon Mario RamÃrez.
Alberto Gamero and John Mario Ramirez.
The Millonarios DT received a question that moved him before the final with Nacional.
Alberto Gamero The final of the League that Millonarios will play this Saturday against Nacional, at the El Campín stadium, is throbbing.
(You may be interested in: Alberto Gamero, the battle cry: “We cannot feel fear or fright”)
In the press conference prior to the second leg, Gamero analyzed his team and the rival, but he also had time to answer a particular question that moved him.
By John Mario…
Before the final, the son of the late Jhon Mario Ramírez, Mateo Ramírtez, left a message on his social networks that said:
“Before you left you told me “daddy God through game (Gamero) is going to get champion out of thousands again” God wants that to be old tomorrow.”
Gamero was asked about that message at the press conference and DT needed a few seconds of silence. Then he sadly answered what he felt.
“Total nostalgia. Jhon Mario Ramírez was one of the people who wanted me to come to Millonarios, I had great communication with him, I hope we have this great opportunity and I know that he will enjoy it up there, he loved Millonarios very much, and Mateito, who aheadGamer said.
Before you left you told me “daddy God through the game is going to bring out champions to thousands again” God willing that is tomorrow old man 💙Ⓜ️
— Mateo Ramirez Florez (@mateoRamirezFl1) June 23, 2023
Jhon Mario was a symbol player of Millionaires and passed away on June 26, 2021.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
