millionaires ended up calmly resolving the game against him Sports Pereira and got back on track towards the final of the League. At the end of the first round of home runs, the blues are the leaders of group A, with seven points.

Now, the championship will have a few days of recess due to the concerts that Bad Bunny will do on Friday in Medellín and on Saturday in Bogotá, which disables the Atanasio Girardot and El Campín stadiums.

The programming of the fourth date of the home runs, in which Millonarios will now face Pereira, but as a visitor, has not yet been announced by Dimayor, but the two teams will have at least nine days to prepare for the next match.

How is this recess from the League coming to Millionaires?

The Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, believes that these days off can help the team. “In these last five games we have had an important rise, we were missing the goal and we are already doing it. This ten-day break takes us at a good time and it will be good for us because we have played very demanding final matches”, said the DT at a press conference.

Gamero was asked about the goal anemia of his leading men. In this game he started Jader Valencia and then, in the second stage, Diego Herazo entered. Neither of them scored. And the starter, Luis Carlos Ruiz, absent due to injury, had not scored in the home runs either.

“We trust the team. We don’t want goalscorers who only score goals, but who work for the team. Ruiz and Herazo do it. If I’m not wrong, we are the second team with the most goals, so we do them and it’s thanks to their work too, because they look for spaces for their teammates. We are trying to improve the aim, but miss is because they are wanted, so we continue to trust them. We seek to qualify for the final as a team”, said Gamero.

Gamero explained the defensive precautions he should have taken due to the way Pereira attacks, especially with Israel Alba. “We had as a game plan that he not launch himself so much in attack. In the last game we had problems for leaving our center-backs face to face with the rival’s forwards. This time one of the two full-backs stayed, or a midfielder, ”he declared.

