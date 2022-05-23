Millonarios started home run A with an important victory1-0 against Bucaramanga, this Sunday at El Campín.

The blue team won with a penalty goal from Diego Herazo. Now, he will get ready for date 2, visiting Nacional.

Gamer’s Words

DT Alberto Gamero analyzed what was done by his team, the rival and what is coming in the home run.

Bone scan: “Bucaramanga is purposeful, he searches, but we controlled him well, with the ball. We have to keep improving. I told them, we played but without depth. A game without risk. At times they took the ball from us, without damage but they made us run. In the second half there was less inaccuracy, we circulated better. It could have been a bigger marker. We referred to Sherman, to Dayro.

Llinas: “He felt discomfort but did not pull him. We will have this week. We practiced under a downpour. I saw that the team was worn out, but there was intelligence to want to manage the game with the ball. We hope that he can join us in Medellín, the same as Rosales who tells me that he had tiredness, cramp”.

National: “First, recover. We have tasks of who is the central defender who accompanies Llinás if he recovers. This team has to go where they go, high pressure, search in the opposite half, have the ball in the opposite half, we are improving it. Sometimes it doesn’t come out. First, put together a good defense, from the middle forward we are complete”.

Vargas: “We cannot look at what is going to happen. A fact, travel tomorrow. We think about what we have. Vargas is a pillar, the one who initiates us, aerial game, short long, we know it, but we cannot think today, this week we will emphasize the central ones. From here to Tuesday we already have to have something decided”.

Vagueness: “The essence is space and control, in that we sin. But we erred in the opposite field, not in ours. Our bad passes were in zone 3, of danger. Millionaires subdues the rival. There you look for a wall, a filtered pass…”.

Least Liked: “The imprecision, we have to accept that. That happens and more with this court. I didn’t like that we had to decide the match before. They are circumstances that we have to look at. They don’t want to make mistakes, Herazo had two, Jader, Silva. We have to have the goal to zero and win the match even if it’s 1-0. We’re not looking for a goal difference. We have the invisible point. The match was that.

SPORTS