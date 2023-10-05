Millonarios will seek this Thursday (8:30 pm, with Win Sports + signal) to advance to the semifinal of the Colombia Cup, by defending the two-goal advantage they achieved in the first leg against Alianza Petrolera last week.

And this meeting, in addition to the special value it has in sports, It has a special meaning for the team’s coach, Alberto Gamero.

Coach Samario will direct his thousandth game this Thursday in professional football, in a career that began in 2003, in the first B, with the missing Chía Football Club. The data was collected by the statistician Carlos Forero.

Gamero later went through Bogotá FC, also in B, and then made the jump to the first division: he was coach of Boyacá Chicó, Itagüí (today Águilas Doradas), Deportes Tolima, Junior and Millonarios. The figure of one thousand games includes international tournaments.

Alberto Gamero (center), as coach of Boyacá Chicó, in 2006.

Samario has won five titles in his career: three in the League (with Boyacá Chicó in 2008-I, Deportes Tolima in 2018-I and Millonarios in 2023-I), and two in the Colombia Cup (with Tolima in 2014 and Millonarios in 2022 ).

Alberto Gamero, the day he won Tolima’s third star, in 2018. Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. Efe

This is how Gamero prepares the match against Alianza Petrolera

Gamero has just renewed his contract with Millonarios until 2026. He has already played more than 200 games. He now focuses on retaining the two titles the team currently holds. The coach acknowledged that he had offers, but that he preferred to stay in Bogotá.

“I always told them (the managers) that I was not desperate and that they should not be desperate either if they wanted me to stay. There were proposals, but at no time did I stop this and look at the proposals,” Gamero told Caracol Radio’s VBar.

Alianza Petrolera surprised by putting substitutes in the first leg, thinking about fighting for the place at eight in the League and getting away from relegation for this year, but surely today they will appeal to their main group.

