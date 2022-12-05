Alberto Gamero: the fans support the coach’s process

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.
Cristian Alvarez
Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach.
While fans support the process, they also see it as responsible for the removal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 05, 2022, 09:59 A.M.
A survey carried out by the Futbol Red media revealed that despite the fact that Millionaires did not meet their goal this season, the fans support their coach, Alberto Gameroand they consider that, although it had errors that must be corrected, they do not seek to truncate the process and replace it with another.
In Colombian soccer it is very common to see how the coach is constantly changed due to the failure to meet the results, and even before the low expectations on the part of the fans could be reason enough to cut short the process and start again with another technical director. .
However, in millionaires It seems that this is not what the fans are looking for. After the failure of the ambassador team with their draw against Santa Fe, they lost the opportunity to keep the star this season, which meant enormous discontent for the fans.
For its part, Futbol Red conducted a survey in which 1,230 people participated in which they asked about the continuity of coach Alberto Gamero, to which the fans answered yes, they supported it.
They assured that “the process is good and should not be disarmed by the last setback”, they also mentioned that the game that Gamero has imposed is good and would have the potential to achieve better results.
On the other hand, the fans also considered that Gamero is the main person responsible for the defeat and must assume failure, however, this does not mean that he should leave the institution, since the fans keep their expectations deposited in samarium.
SPORTS
More sports news
