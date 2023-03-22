Millonarios was eliminated from the 2023 Copa Libertadores, after losing 3-1 against Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte. That defeat, plus the 2-2 draw against Águilas Doradas in Bogotá, has already generated an increase in criticism from the fans against the club’s coach, Alberto Gamero.

Gamero joined Millonarios in December 2019 and, after more than three years of work, he has only been able to win one title, the 2022 Colombia Cup, in which he beat Junior from Barranquilla in the final.

The celebration of Mackalister Silva’s goal, which gave Millonarios the Colombia Cup. Photo: Mauricio Duenas. efe

Gamero, in the League, reached a final, which he lost against Tolima (2021-I). He reached three semifinals, in the second half of 2021 and two last year, and was left out of the eight in 2020.

He had a participation in the Copa Sudamericana, in which he was left out in the second round, eliminated by Deportivo Cali (2020), and two in the Copa Libertadores, in which he was eliminated in previous phases (Fluminense, in 2021, and Atlético Mineiro , in 2022).

Atletico Mineiro vs. millionaires See also The Champions League quota that Allegri does not reveal: this is where he set the bar

Gamero has been recognized that Millonarios found a line of play and that players from the club’s minor divisions have been promoted under his command. But his great debt is titles.

In fact, versions circulate on social networks according to which two technicians have offered to direct Millionaires. One of them, according to the journalist Esteban Jaramillo, is Juan Cruz Real, the Argentine who was the League champion with América in 2020 and who was in Junior last year.

Juan Cruz Real talks about processes and asked the directors of @MillosFCoficial Gamero’s post. Disloyal and disrespectful. — Esteban Jaramillo O (@estejaramillo) March 21, 2023

The decision of the directors of Millonarios about Gamero

Despite the criticism received by Gamero in the last hours, in Millionaires there is no discussion regarding its continuity. In fact, the blue managers are already thinking about extending their contract.

According to journalist Diego Rueda, from Caracol Radio, Millonarios is going to renew Gamero’s contract for three more years, starting in January of next year. The current samarium bond expires in December 2023.

Gustavo Serpa, president of the Millonarios board of directors, confirmed to the @VBarSnail that next week Alberto Gamero’s contract will be renewed for three years. – Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) March 21, 2023

Rueda quoted Gustavo Serpa, the club’s top shareholder, who confirmed the renewal of the coach, who now has the challenges of winning the League, retaining the Cup title and getting past the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

SPORTS

More sports news