Alberto Gamero live hours of great expectation and great enthusiasm. She once again is in the final and close to achieving the star. It lacks little, but his Millonarios must overcome Nacional this Saturday in the second leg of the final.

Gamer’s words

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Montero and Cortes?: As Auturoi said, that is not a mystery, they come from a national team, to represent the country and they will be in the final because they are players who have done a job for the National Team and for the final. They’re both going to be.”

Game of return: “You will see a game like the one over there. We did not hide, they tried to propose, we played well and they. It will be the same game and the one who makes the fewest mistakes will be the champion. The one who tries to play well will be the champion, is our idea. Trying to score one more goal than the opponent and make a great final, are two great institutions”.

dream ending: “I feel immense satisfaction. Life has setbacks, but I have always been strong, brave in this technical direction. I live every day with happiness and joy. I will not forget this opportunity at this club. This final is like the previous ones make me happy. I see people happy, God willing we can give them satisfaction”.

Anxiety?: The boys cannot have anxiety different from ours, here where we go the stadium is full, I have asked them to calm down because it is not easy. They cannot feel fear or fright, no. They have to be calm, serene and with faith. They know what they are doing on the field. I see them relaxed, calm, optimistic.”

Larry Vasquez: “We are looking, I also made a three in the middle. We look at everything. Vega gives us more brand and order. Larry gives us a way out, soccer, when he plays with Giraldo. Whoever plays knows what he has to do.”

National: “We visualize the two facets that it can present to us, we know that of the false 9, and in the other with variants. We plan according to what we have seen of them, with a striker or without a striker or with two strikers if they come out with Duque and Ángel .

Intensity: “This group is intense. Sometimes the rival makes us go back and it is thought that Millionaires fell behind. We are not used to being in the low block. It leads you to have order and offensive vocation. The intensity allows us to do both phases”.

Player 12: “We can’t play to the tune of the fans, we have to be smart. Work the game. We played with 15 with these fans. I ask for peace and quiet.”

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

