Millionaires This Wednesday, they could not seal their qualification for the semi-finals of the League, after drawing 1-1 against Boyacá Chicó in El Campín.

The blue team reached 30 points and has two games left to complete its classification, which is very close.

However, the game against Chicó was an alert for the coach Alberto Gamerowho at the end of the game analyzed the development of the match and the result.

Gamero reactions

Balance: “We wanted to win. We played the first half to win. I don’t know if it’s emotionally or physically, but in the first half we had to increase the score. Sometimes we got into a big confusion with the ball and that was what happened in the second half. We had insecurity, “We missed passes. Chicó took the ball from us but it didn’t reach us. We didn’t reach it. It was a horrible second half, very bad. We have two games left.”

America and Cúcuta: “We wanted to qualify directly, tomorrow there is a tough match that could qualify us. We will do tests to see how the group is. We have these Cup matches and we want to go to the final. Whatever happens we will take a very alternate group to Cali.”

Downward curve: “No, it doesn’t have to. In the middle of the year we started badly and we are on the verge of qualifying. Against Santa Fe we played well. Against Unión too although we didn’t win. We are going to have players with more burdens than others. We can play a number of games that are not played in Colombia. We have to find where to rotate the team”:

Lack of pressure: “You have to give virtue to the rival. They come out playing well. They have a short and long game. When they went from 5 to 4 at the back they were intelligent. They had the ball but they were not clear when attacking us. Chicó had nothing to lose. Yes “You can’t win, you have to draw.”

Injuries: “I’m worried about Sanders. He comes with a string of games, with wear and tear. Vargas is 3 or 4 days away. Same with Cataño. Perlaza already plays football.

