Alberto Gamero talks about his feelings and concerns after beating América

Millionaires defeated America in El Campín 2-1 and is heading towards the final of the league. It takes a little step to reach that instance.

Alberto Gamero he analyzed the victory, the performance of his team and the performance of the players.

Gamer’s words

physical subject: “You have to go game by game, today there were discomforts, blows, we are going to look, there is no time for anything. At 5 am we will be at the airport. I am confident that the player who enters responds. Those who play on Tuesday, we will go for the classification (South American Cup).

Cortes and Castro: “Castro is going to travel, we’ll wait for him… Cortés, my private plane is out of gasoline hehe. It’s a possibility… If he finds a flight from Argentina to Brazil we’ll meet there. It would be gratifying if he comes back after his good role in the National Team I know the board does the job.”

The group: “He is motivated and happy. I tell them that if they are like this what they have to do is prepare well, and they do it. One tells them, you are not sorry that Maka runs more… “:

John Paul Vargas: “Leave us in the final, we have told him. But it is hard for everyone because being excited about fighting for a title and having players leave is hard, it has happened to us. He already has tickets for Monday. One regrets because it is not an official competition, But you have to accept reality, the teams. They want to be in the Colombia and Costa Rica teams.”

Catano: “We had it planned, not as a starter. He was excited and wanted to play. He came in well.”

