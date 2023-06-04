Alberto Gamero talks about his feelings and concerns after beating América

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alberto Gamero
Raúl Arboleda. AFP
Alberto Gamero
The Millonarios coach analyzed the victory that leaves him close to the final.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires defeated America in El Campín 2-1 and is heading towards the final of the league. It takes a little step to reach that instance.
Alberto Gamero he analyzed the victory, the performance of his team and the performance of the players.
Gamer’s words
physical subject: “You have to go game by game, today there were discomforts, blows, we are going to look, there is no time for anything. At 5 am we will be at the airport. I am confident that the player who enters responds. Those who play on Tuesday, we will go for the classification (South American Cup).
Cortes and Castro: “Castro is going to travel, we’ll wait for him… Cortés, my private plane is out of gasoline hehe. It’s a possibility… If he finds a flight from Argentina to Brazil we’ll meet there. It would be gratifying if he comes back after his good role in the National Team I know the board does the job.”
The group: “He is motivated and happy. I tell them that if they are like this what they have to do is prepare well, and they do it. One tells them, you are not sorry that Maka runs more… “:
John Paul Vargas: “Leave us in the final, we have told him. But it is hard for everyone because being excited about fighting for a title and having players leave is hard, it has happened to us. He already has tickets for Monday. One regrets because it is not an official competition, But you have to accept reality, the teams. They want to be in the Colombia and Costa Rica teams.”
Catano: “We had it planned, not as a starter. He was excited and wanted to play. He came in well.”
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alberto #Gamero #talks #feelings #concerns #beating #América
Leave a Reply