Sunday, June 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alberto Gamero talks about his feelings and concerns after beating América

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Alberto Gamero talks about his feelings and concerns after beating América


close

Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero

Photo:

Raúl Arboleda. AFP

Alberto Gamero

The Millonarios coach analyzed the victory that leaves him close to the final.

Millionaires defeated America in El Campín 2-1 and is heading towards the final of the league. It takes a little step to reach that instance.

Alberto Gamero he analyzed the victory, the performance of his team and the performance of the players.

Gamer’s words

Millionaires vs. America.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

physical subject: “You have to go game by game, today there were discomforts, blows, we are going to look, there is no time for anything. At 5 am we will be at the airport. I am confident that the player who enters responds. Those who play on Tuesday, we will go for the classification (South American Cup).

See also  Safety in MotoGP, Rivola tough: "The riders must be stopped". Oliveira accuses: "Marc over the limit"

Cortes and Castro: “Castro is going to travel, we’ll wait for him… Cortés, my private plane is out of gasoline hehe. It’s a possibility… If he finds a flight from Argentina to Brazil we’ll meet there. It would be gratifying if he comes back after his good role in the National Team I know the board does the job.”

The group: “He is motivated and happy. I tell them that if they are like this what they have to do is prepare well, and they do it. One tells them, you are not sorry that Maka runs more… “:

John Paul Vargas: “Leave us in the final, we have told him. But it is hard for everyone because being excited about fighting for a title and having players leave is hard, it has happened to us. He already has tickets for Monday. One regrets because it is not an official competition, But you have to accept reality, the teams. They want to be in the Colombia and Costa Rica teams.”

See also  millionaires vs. Fluminense: follow live minute by minute

Catano: “We had it planned, not as a starter. He was excited and wanted to play. He came in well.”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alberto #Gamero #talks #feelings #concerns #beating #América

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Blood test is said to be able to identify over 50 types of cancer

Blood test is said to be able to identify over 50 types of cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result