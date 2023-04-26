Alberto Gamero is today the coach with the longest time in charge of the same team in Colombian soccer. El Samario, 59, has been in charge of Millonarios for almost three and a half years, during which time the club regained prominence in Colombian soccer.

After a first year in which Millos failed to qualify for the finals, in 2020, Gamero reached a League final in 2021-I, which he lost to Tolima. And last year he gave the club the Copa Colombia, in which they beat Junior from Barranquilla in the final.

Today, Millonarios is second in the League, with 26 points, three behind Águilas Doradas, but with two games postponed. And in the Copa Sudamericana, to which they fell after being eliminated from the Libertadores, they have had a great start, with two victories: 3-0 against Defensa y Justicia and 0-2 against Peñarol.

However, Gamero has a pending issue: winning a league title in Colombia with Millonarios, something he already achieved as a player in 1988. CAs a coach, he also did it with Boyacá Chicó (2008-I) and Tolima (2018-I).

The coach himself acknowledged that this is one of his dreams. But he is not the only one. “The dream I want is to be a champion with Millionaires and I want to lead abroad. It’s a dream that I have and I’m working for it,” said Gamero, in an interview with Zona Libre de Humo.

Gamero has another goal: that at some point he will be taken into account in the National Team. “In addition, waiting for an opportunity in our National Team, because all Colombian coaches want to train Colombia,” added the samarium.

After the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the National Team, some journalists nominated Gamero for that position. In the end, the Colombian Football Federation made the decision to name the Argentine Nestor Lawrence.

For now, Gamero is concentrating on Millionaires and revealed that the contract renewal is on the right track, although it has not yet materialized.

“I am happy here. If Millionaires wants to keep me here for two, three or four years, I’m happy. Undoubtedly I am happy for what is happening, for what the team is experiencing, and it makes me even happier when I am champion,” added Gamero.

