millionaires celebrated their second victory of the season by beating Jaguares 2-1 at the El Campín stadium, with two goals from Oscar Cortes.

The technician Alberto Gamero analyzed the victory, the level of Cortés and referred to the sanction of 3 games for Daniel Catano.

Óscar Cortés celebrates his goals with Millonarios. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Full Time: “We dominated, we didn’t suffer. One closes something when it’s open. Jaguares didn’t attack us. A bad rejection and they scored us. It was difficult for us to open the scoring. We had the chance with Óscar to open the scoring.

Cuts: “It is an important moment for him and for us that he gives us a hand with his humility, he spent almost 20 days with the National Team and he came to train, not to rest, he came quietly, he had to play today and he ran, he did important things, there are to enjoy it and give him more tasks, teachings, that he grows up and gives us a hand. It’s a brilliant moment for him”.

Catano: “The player is calm, the best decision was made to play again, unfortunately there were dates for Cataño and Tolima, it hurt me because I was there, I have friends there and I never thought or wanted that to happen, but it is a call for everything Colombian football, that we go to the stadium to have fun, to seek to be that fan of the team regardless of the result, sometimes the fans come to it because they have to win, and sometimes they can’t. One asks them to enjoy their team. This remains for the teams that has happened to them, that this task remains, that it does not happen again. The best thing is to schedule the game”.

Giraldo: “He already had a mechanic and he has freedom: I tell him play and have fun responsibly, for me he is one of the best midfielders in Colombian soccer, back and forth.

Libertadores Cup: “Bertel has a knee problem, not serious. He’s going to travel. Larry, he has another week to go. Alba is better but he still has a week to go. Uribe is still not with the group. Luis Carlos will have a diagnosis this week. Silva and Cataño come in” .

