Alberto Gamero, self-critic: “I didn’t like the mistake of the goal”

millionaires presented an alternate roster full of youth players to face the match against Once Caldas in Manizales, to prioritize the duel against the Catholic University of Ecuador and seek qualification for the next phase of the Copa Libertadores. However, the ambassador team ended up losing by the slightest difference after a goal from the scorer Dayro Moreno.

After the game ended at the Palogrande stadium, the coach Alberto Gamero He spoke about the behavior of this second team that he presented in Manizales and made it clear that apart from the negative result, there were good points, since he saw good performances in several of his players.

Balance: “We saw that when the game started, Once Caldas put a rhombus in the middle and there it gave us possibilities of arrival. We had a 2-1 scheme, they a 3-1 and there they took the ball from us. After the goal and it seems to me that we evened out the game a little more. It seems to me that we put the game one on one because Once Caldas didn’t come much in the second half and we had some approximations”.

Second payroll: “We played well despite the fact that it was a new team because it is the first time they have played together and they had not even played a game like this in training. I leave with the peace of mind that we have options there, but one leaves sad for the result. There are things to correct, it is clear, but there is something to choose from ”.

To correct: “I didn’t like what the mistake of the goal was because we saw in the video that the Once Caldas winger and Marlon Piedrahita entered us alone and there we lost Dayro’s mark. But I really liked that the team did not lose what we are doing, such as possession of the ball and intensity in attack. There were many virtues of the team”.

