Alberto Gamero, self-critic: “I didn’t like the mistake of the goal”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alberto Gamero
Inter Miami FC Communications
Alberto Gamero
Millonarios lost against Once Caldas in Manizales.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires presented an alternate roster full of youth players to face the match against Once Caldas in Manizales, to prioritize the duel against the Catholic University of Ecuador and seek qualification for the next phase of the Copa Libertadores. However, the ambassador team ended up losing by the slightest difference after a goal from the scorer Dayro Moreno.
After the game ended at the Palogrande stadium, the coach Alberto Gamero He spoke about the behavior of this second team that he presented in Manizales and made it clear that apart from the negative result, there were good points, since he saw good performances in several of his players.
Gamer’s words
Balance: “We saw that when the game started, Once Caldas put a rhombus in the middle and there it gave us possibilities of arrival. We had a 2-1 scheme, they a 3-1 and there they took the ball from us. After the goal and it seems to me that we evened out the game a little more. It seems to me that we put the game one on one because Once Caldas didn’t come much in the second half and we had some approximations”.
Second payroll: “We played well despite the fact that it was a new team because it is the first time they have played together and they had not even played a game like this in training. I leave with the peace of mind that we have options there, but one leaves sad for the result. There are things to correct, it is clear, but there is something to choose from ”.
To correct: “I didn’t like what the mistake of the goal was because we saw in the video that the Once Caldas winger and Marlon Piedrahita entered us alone and there we lost Dayro’s mark. But I really liked that the team did not lose what we are doing, such as possession of the ball and intensity in attack. There were many virtues of the team”.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alberto #Gamero #selfcritic #didnt #mistake #goal
Leave a Reply