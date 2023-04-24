Alberto Gamero is in the big story of Millionaires. He was champion as a player in 1988 and last year he gave the club a title in the Copa Colombia, by beating the junior from Barranquilla in the final.

Gamero has a pending goal with Millos and that is to give him a league title. He has already reached a final, in 2021-I, but lost to Tolima. Today he is close to the lead: he is second with 26 points, two less than Águilas Doradas, but with two games pending.

However, Gamero has another team that is very, very close to his heart, and it is Unión Magdalena. There he began his professional career, on June 12, 1983, in a match against Santa Fe in Santa Marta, his homeland.

Magdalena Union of 1984 Miguel A. Gasparoni, Alberto Gamero, Radamel García, Víctor González Scott, Juan M. Tutino and Oswaldo Redondo. Below: Javier Solarte, Eduardo Villarete, Guillermo Serrano, Víctor Ephanor and Mario Bianchini. pic.twitter.com/gUTXhJxwOg – Joel Data (@JoelDatos) February 28, 2023



With 331 games played in two stages (1983-1987 and 1995-1997), Gamero is the player with the second most games for the club, behind Aurelio Palacios, Historical footballer of the Union and member of the only league champion team, in 1968.

The Union’s tribute to its figures, in which Gamero was not present

On Friday, Unión Magdalena celebrated its 70th anniversary and in the celebration several historical players of the club were honored, headed, of course, by Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama.

They were also members of the 1968 champion and the team that was very close to being crowned in 1979, headed by Didí Valderrama and the current team manager, the Argentine Claudio Sergio Rodríguez.

After the draw between Unión and Millonarios, this Sunday, Gamero regretted not having received any tribute from the club, despite being the second player with the most games.

“It hurt me not to be honored at Unión Magdalena because I am the second player with the most games, the first is Aurelio Palacio, the second is me with 331 games, that2 hurt me,” said Gamero.

How did they forget to mention this man who loves the Santa Marta team like no other. pic.twitter.com/zhjUuv1osx — IsauroRodríguez⚽🎙📻 (@IsaRodriguez91) April 24, 2023

“That will not take away the love I have for this team. Unión is from our land and I will continue to love him until he is alive,” added Gamero.

