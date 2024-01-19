You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach.
Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO
Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach.
Millonarios fell in the first leg against Junior.
Finally, the first match of the BetPlay Super League was played, where Junior took a minimal advantage by beating 1-0 Millionaires at the Metropolitan Stadium.
Alberto Gamero He spoke about the match his team played in the city of Barranquilla.
The points that Gamero determined in the press conference were the tactical approach that Millonarios took compared to what Junior did, the problem that the team had in attack, and the injuries of Mackalister Silva and Luis Paredes.
“We played hand in hand the first half. In the second half Junior took the lead, we didn't have possession and we gave the ball away a lot. Junior submitted us in the second half. The 4-3-3 was not good, one of their players internalized and handled the ball for us, when Giordana came in we improved,” the Millonarios coach first indicated.
“I am worried about everything, we were not clear ahead, we reached the offensive third several times. This is our job, to watch the video and draw conclusions,” said Gamero about the offensive game.
“Maca, we are going to wait for Wednesday just like Paredes. That happens in football, first Millonarios and they were entering us in that area. I saw that it was better to defend ourselves than to attack out there.”
