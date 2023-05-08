Alberto Gamero celebrated the classification of Millionaires to the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League and now he thinks about starting to recover the players absent due to injury for the final stretch of the semester.

Millonarios will face the home runs simultaneously with the final matches of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana and the coach hopes to have the full group.

“Now we have to try to recover the group, I think we get along well with the players. Today in the medical department we only have Jader Valencia and Edgar Guerra”, said Gamero.

Two other footballers who were injured, the central defender Óscar Vanegas and the left back Ómar Bertel, will start doing field work this week.

Juan Pablo Vargas (left) follows Hugo Rodallega in the classic Millonarios vs. Santa Fe. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Gamero congratulated Santa Fe, despite the defeat in the classic

Regarding the clásico, Gamero acknowledged that Santa Fe gave them a difficult game and congratulated his rival this Sunday, whom he beat 1-0, with a penalty goal from Leonardo Castro.

“Of the last clásicos, this is the strongest we’ve had, well played by both teams. Just as I congratulate my players, I also congratulate Santa Fe. The fans were happy, more than ours, because we won”, said the coach.

Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Gamero acknowledged that there were errors in the operation of Millonarios, despite the victory. “Many times we start looking at the bad, and I correct that. If we start talking about the good things, we don’t finish. Today we won the game, but we made mistakes. Santa Fe made us defend in a low block, they forced us to do that, ”he said.

In addition, the coach highlighted the debut as a starter for Beckham David Castro, a player from the minor divisions that fans have been asking for for a long time.

Beckham David Castro (11) played his first game as a starter with Millonarios. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

“The Beckham David thing: we had predicted and were looking for the ideal player and because of his profile I leaned towards him. He plays well in the Under-20s, he trains with us and I thought it was a good opportunity even though he was a strong classic. In general terms, the Beckham thing was good, I liked it a lot, and he will learn with these players who get along well, ”he said.

He also highlighted the first call for an official match by Johan Hernández, a winger who played for the South American U-17 team with the Colombian National Team.

“Johan Hernández has practically been training with us, he already had a South American and as the work goes on, as he gets little things, one sees him strong and understanding. He arrives early to shoot centers, to define, to look for the possibility of learning, ”he insisted.

SPORTS

