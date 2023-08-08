Alberto Gamero laments a new injury in Millionaires

Millionaires took off this Monday in the League by getting their first victory of the championship, beating Deportes Tolima 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro.

The blue team did not play their best game but they did enough to find the goal and manage the advantage.

Gamer’s words

At a press conference, the coach Alberto Gamero He analyzed the embaiador triumph, but regretted the injury of Elvis Perlaza, who had to be replaced.

Analysis: “We had planned the match with another structure. a 10 and a striker and we realized that the match was going to get messy, with a lot of fouls. The match got messy for both of us. We had Beckham and Paredes to help defend the sides. In general, it was a tangled game. They came to propose. It was not a showy game but it was good”.

Triumph: “I’m included in the games that Millonarios didn’t beat Tolima for a long time. I appreciate Tolima. It was a tough game. It’s not a classic, but it’s a brave game. We wore out a lot to win the game. Two worthy rivals” .

John Paul Vargas: “God’s times are perfect, he was not given but important things are coming. He is happy, content. Everyone wants to go abroad, but he will continue working happily.”



swollen: “They are young, we fear responsibility, these fans have to get used to seeing these players who are going to make mistakes, but they will give us joy. You have to be measured.”

Perlaza and Walls: “Perlaza has trauma on the inside of the knee, wait for the swelling to go down and assess to see how it continues… Paredes, a cramp.”

