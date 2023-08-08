Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alberto Gamero laments a new injury in Millionaires

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Alberto Gamero laments a new injury in Millionaires

Close


Close

millionaires

Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires.

Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires.

The coach analyzed the victory of Millonarios against Tolima.

Millionaires took off this Monday in the League by getting their first victory of the championship, beating Deportes Tolima 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro.

The blue team did not play their best game but they did enough to find the goal and manage the advantage.

See also  millionaires vs. La Equidad LIVE: follow the match minute by minute

Gamer’s words

At a press conference, the coach Alberto Gamero He analyzed the embaiador triumph, but regretted the injury of Elvis Perlaza, who had to be replaced.

Analysis: “We had planned the match with another structure. a 10 and a striker and we realized that the match was going to get messy, with a lot of fouls. The match got messy for both of us. We had Beckham and Paredes to help defend the sides. In general, it was a tangled game. They came to propose. It was not a showy game but it was good”.

Triumph: “I’m included in the games that Millonarios didn’t beat Tolima for a long time. I appreciate Tolima. It was a tough game. It’s not a classic, but it’s a brave game. We wore out a lot to win the game. Two worthy rivals” .

John Paul Vargas: “God’s times are perfect, he was not given but important things are coming. He is happy, content. Everyone wants to go abroad, but he will continue working happily.”

swollen: “They are young, we fear responsibility, these fans have to get used to seeing these players who are going to make mistakes, but they will give us joy. You have to be measured.”

See also  Alberto Gamero, calm with the tie, highlighted the attack of Millonarios

Perlaza and Walls: “Perlaza has trauma on the inside of the knee, wait for the swelling to go down and assess to see how it continues… Paredes, a cramp.”

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alberto #Gamero #laments #injury #Millionaires

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why Judge Chutkan scares ex-President Trump

Why Judge Chutkan scares ex-President Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result