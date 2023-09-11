This Sunday is the third time that Millonarios receives four goals in the Alberto Gamero era. The previous two were in 2020 and 2021, both against the same rival, Jaguares, in Montería.

Now, in an atypical match due to the expulsions of Mackalister Silva and Daniel Giraldo, Millonarios ended up beaten 2-4 by Santa Fe, losing an unbeaten streak of 21 home games.

However, the blue reaction prevented a match that could have ended in a historic win. This was highlighted, after the game and at a press conference, by coach Alberto Gamero.

Alberto Gamero’s phrases after losing the classic against Santa Fe



The balance of the classic. “We have to be realistic, sorry for our fans, but I also have to value the work of the players. There were two games: one in the first half, where we won, and another in the second, when Giraldo was expelled from us. Apart from everything, when we were left with 9 men we tried to do a non-defensive job. Cataño and Valencia were first in a line of three with Larry, and a forward. We try to have a little more depth so as not to get behind. It was difficult. When we covered central corridors they uncovered the lateral ones and when we covered the lateral ones they uncovered the central ones.



The attitude of the team. “I value the last 20, 25 minutes, we were able to score a goal when the score was already over and we wanted to look for another. At times the team defended well. They came four times and scored four goals against us. It is sad for us to lose one of these games.”

The classic approach. “Right now I said that the first half was different, a back-and-forth game in which Santa Fe hurt us on the still ball, we scored poorly, but we were playing a good game, with two wingers pinning down the full-backs and our full-backs. inside. I didn’t want a game in the middle, Santa Fe covers the central corridors. I wanted to use the five lanes and what happened in Guerra and what happened in Valencia was very good. It was one of those games in which we recovered a memory of extremes and we liked it a lot.”

The position in the table. “We all have a deficit, we are two points behind eighth. We are aware of the position we are in, and yet I saw that the team came out with the chance to win the game. I liked the team’s bravery. It is not easy to play against Santa Fe with 9 men. I feel that fresh feeling that we have the team to enter the home runs. This team is humble to accept mistakes and we know that we made mistakes, but we also have a team that is anxious and committed to the fans, to our family. I have equipment, I have material for that and we are going to fight for classification.”

Why didn’t you make the changes sooner? “I saw that in the form we had we could handle the game. I’m not one of those, if they suddenly think that the team is going to defend themselves, I’m not one of those. “We wanted to have that vocation and that idea of ​​not getting behind.”

The reaction of the fans. “Every day that passes and every training session we realize how much fans we have. Today was a setback, today he lost a game with things that normally don’t happen to us, but that can’t cloud what this Millonarios is doing. There are things to do, but things are going well. As the head of the group, it gives me satisfaction that the fans are recognizing the work and are happy with the players. That’s why I ask the players to give satisfaction to the people, that the team tries to play well, satisfy its people. “Sometimes we have, sometimes we haven’t.”

Is it a transition semester for Millionaires? “We are not taking this transition, there is no excuse. We are working on a title. Mistakes have been made, good matches have been lost, but this team is working to qualify and the objective is to win the title. Here there is no rotation, there is no waiting, whoever is playing well is going to play and whoever needs to be changed is changed.”

