Alberto Gamero is in his fourth final with Millonarios. They lost the first, against Tolima, in the 2021-I League. But the next two were successful: that of the 2022 Cup, against Junior, and that of the 2023-I League, against Nacional.

Millonarios and Nacional meet again in a definition of Colombian football and Gamero is happy to be in this instance again.

“We are grateful to God for having us here again. These are the conferences that I like. I am looking forward to going out and looking for a new cup for the institution,” declared Samario. These were his most important phrases at the official press conference.

The illusion of a new Olympic return. “This takes me back in time. I owe this mainly to Dr. Gustavo Serpa, to Dr. Enrique Camacho, to Dr. Liliana. We had a complicated 2020, they were the first to support me. Apart from the fans, apart from the press. It is the fruit of the work of those who believed in me. I believed in this project, it is our fourth final. It is an illusion. When I came here I did not say that I was going to change the history of Millonarios, I said that I came to recover it, because “The team already has a very great history. It is one more responsibility that we have. Let’s try to live up to this final, against a great team like Nacional.”

Why did he enable Stiven Vega, who was suspended. “I have (Ricardo) Rosales with a discomfort, Sander (Navarro) has not been enabled and (Elvis) Perlaza is coming back from an injury and I want to take him little by little. I know it will be an intense game like in Medellín, so I have chosen to give Stiven the opportunity again and for Sunday and for the return I can have Perlaza and Sander, I already have more possibilities. I am going to use Vega because of Montero’s call.”

The lack of a goal. “In football the most difficult thing is to attack and the most difficult thing is to create options. We have the peace of mind that we create them, decision-making is personal. We give them the best tools, there are psychologists, Pablo Jacobsen is by our side, to that they choose the best path. I have the peace of mind that the team goes out to play. Among the variables that appear in the programs it is read that Millonarios attacks little, but in the videos we show the players, most of the “We spent the game in the opposite field. We have to take the best path, it’s not correcting, it’s training.”

The three ’10’s. “They always ask us about the offensive part. It looks beautiful: the three ’10’ on the field. They can do it but when they don’t have the ball, they become defenders and can play. They have overcome it, they have worked on it. It is not the Gamero millionaires, it is world football that requires that, the wingers have to score. The great players go and score. I like to show them that side of those players, I want them to go there in the future, to Europe, to conquer and reach a high point in their career, they have to have that.

How are you going to plan the game? “In Medellin we created other scoring options, it was an offensive team. If Cataño, Ruiz and Macka are good, they will play. We made mistakes even though we won. Offensive and defensive mistakes are made. What do we do to make Leonardo score a goal? “That’s an offensive mistake, like Llinás also made when Ramírez turned over, a defensive mistake. The first thing I do is watch the video and correct, this is a receptive group. There are even players who, when I go to correct them, They come forward.”

Gamero remembered the father of Luis Díaz, released

The message to Luis Díaz’s father. “I want to send a message to old Mane, that we are happy, that we are content and that he enjoys freedom. To the others, we want to see them free with their families.

What do you expect from National? “It’s a team that comes out to propose, it doesn’t go out to hide. It’s going to be an open match, Nacional has good players like we have. It’s going to be a match similar to the one there, we’re going to continue attacking, they’re going too to attack. In these finals, one of the fundamental and essential points is to defend well. When we defend well it is because we are short and together and when that happens, we have the possibility to elaborate. We are at home and we will try to suddenly put the team more advance, with the risk that we always take here”.

