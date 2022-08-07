Alberto Gamer, Millonarios coach, dawns as the leader of the League and fighting hand in hand with Deportes Tolima in the reclassification table, in which the two teams tie on points.

Millonarios had only won one game at home by two goals difference: against Águilas Doradas, in March. This Saturday, not only did he win again by two goals, but he scored four goals again after almost ten months, in the 4-2 to Deportivo Cali.

Gamero was very satisfied with what he saw on the field and expressed it in the press conference after the match.

The balance of Alberto Gamero after the win over Cali

“We knew that we were going to play against a team that wanted to get the result, at times we played it well, in the first half a bad rejection, suddenly, a chance that they had, but the rest of the match was up to us”. Gamer said.

“We had good possession of the ball, there weren’t that many circuits, when we changed the profiles there we deciphered the first scoring chance. We could have increased the score; I think we didn’t suffer, I really liked the game,” added the coach.

Juan Carlos Pereira, in one of his celebrations Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

Gamero had a chat with Juan Carlos Pereira when he left the pitch, after scoring three of Millonarios’ four goals. “The Pereira thing, I think he had never scored three goals, he has been doing a good job, a great tournament alongside Larry (Vásquez). Those possibilities that arise, I am one of the people who is most excited,” he said.

Gamero sees a good future for Mackalister as DT

Photo: Nestor Gomez / TIME

The DT highlighted the work of Mackalister Silva and his vision of the game. “I have a very nice friendship with Silva. He is learning by my side, he likes to watch what I do and what instructions I give, but they are not determinations that he says. I have never been angry about that, because he learns by listening and seeing and the day he makes the decision to be a coach, he will have more experience than many. What I see is that he has many years left to play football, that he wants to learn and how he learns, listening and watching”, he concluded.

SPORTS