Millonarios ended their participation in the all against all of the Colombian League, lost 2-1 against Equity in the Techo stadium, result that left him seventh in the table with 30 points.

However, the fall was put into the background after the draw for the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay League was announced, which turned out to be vibrant.

Millonarios is in group B (de la muerte) along with Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Independiente Medellín and América de Cali, an area to rent a balcony.

It is a tough home run and we will try to do our best to go to the final again. See also Domenech and Zidane's header: "For what I told the referee, they had to disqualify me for 10 years!"

Alberto Gamero, coach of the Albiazul team, gave his assessment of the complicated draw for the semifinal phase of the Colombian tournament and expressed that they are going to be one of the ‘most difficult’ home runs.

“Well. I told them there in Cúcuta, ‘we are going to play four games with Nacional this month.’ It is a tough home run and we will try to do our best to go to the final again, but the two home runs are going to be tough”, were the words of the DT.

Besides, analyzed the four confrontations that his team will have against the club from the capital of Antioquia in less than a month: two for the League and the remaining two for the Colombia Cup final.

“No, plans must not fail, they must not change. I think we are now waiting for that weekend, hopefully it will be Sunday and National will also have Sunday to be on equal terms. I think that’s what you have to look at. But we did know that the game was Wednesday. We started here and well, we are going to experience a nice final against a great team and hopefully we can go there with the three points,” said the Samario strategist.

Of course, he clarified that The Cup final against Nacional will not be a rematch of the Betplay League final of the first semester: “Revenge? No, no, on the contrary. That is a spectacle for Colombian soccer. Two great teams, two good teams and once again they are going to play in a final. For me it is joy and satisfaction to be competing with an institution as great as Atlético Nacional and that we are always fighting there. I think that’s the goal. When I came to Millonarios, my dream was to be fighting in the final with Millonarios and fighting with a great team like Nacional is nice.”.

Precisely, Atlético Nacional and Millonarios are going to face each other on the first date of the Betplay League home runs, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín.

