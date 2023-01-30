Alberto Gamero gives the victory report of Millonarios in Pereira

Alberto Gamero began his fourth year at the helm of millionaires in the best way. In an intense and difficult game, his team beat Pereira 2-3 on a visit.

Gamero was satisfied with the performance of his squad, with the changes he made starting the second half and of course with the 3 points.

Gamer’s words

Pereira vs. Millionaires, suspended due to rain. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Analysis: “Many mistakes on the pitch in the first half, Pereira attacked our wings, threw crosses at us. In the second half we released the game with the wingers we put in. We equalized the duel, but we faced a good rival, the champion. In the second half we played hand in hand”.

Yuber Quinones: “We planned with Castro and Ruiz in the game, Ruiz’s discomfort did not allow him to travel. I saw in Quiñones a player with a set ball, from medium distance. We had a 4-4 diamond with two forwards. I liked his game.

emotional strategy: “They were overwhelming in the first half, they tied, in the second they tried to play more directly and it made it difficult for us. We balanced in the second half, well off. Part of the victory was down the wings…

Pereira: “At the soccer player awards gala, Alejandro (Restrepo) congratulated me on my team and I congratulated him. Today I won, last year he won me.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

