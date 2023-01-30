Monday, January 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alberto Gamero gives the victory report of Millonarios in Pereira

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero

Photo:

Mauricio Dueñas. efe

Alberto Gamero

The coach analyzed the win in ugly 2 of the League.

Alberto Gamero began his fourth year at the helm of millionaires in the best way. In an intense and difficult game, his team beat Pereira 2-3 on a visit.

Gamero was satisfied with the performance of his squad, with the changes he made starting the second half and of course with the 3 points.

See also  Haaland al City, what a deal: “Club tailored to my ambitions. Guardiola a great "

Gamer’s words

Pereira vs. Millionaires, suspended due to rain.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Analysis: “Many mistakes on the pitch in the first half, Pereira attacked our wings, threw crosses at us. In the second half we released the game with the wingers we put in. We equalized the duel, but we faced a good rival, the champion. In the second half we played hand in hand”.

Yuber Quinones: “We planned with Castro and Ruiz in the game, Ruiz’s discomfort did not allow him to travel. I saw in Quiñones a player with a set ball, from medium distance. We had a 4-4 diamond with two forwards. I liked his game.

emotional strategy: “They were overwhelming in the first half, they tied, in the second they tried to play more directly and it made it difficult for us. We balanced in the second half, well off. Part of the victory was down the wings…

Pereira: “At the soccer player awards gala, Alejandro (Restrepo) congratulated me on my team and I congratulated him. Today I won, last year he won me.

See also  Esequiel Barco, the jewel who had his first great performance with the River shirt

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alberto #Gamero #victory #report #Millonarios #Pereira

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Morning Union 30-01-2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result