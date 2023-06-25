Alberto Gamero He put his hands together, he couldn’t believe it. Larry Vásquez’s penalty went inside, the stadium was moving and he thanked heaven because he was finally given his long-suffering star with Millonarios.

Gamero has fought a lot for this star, he has suffered it, he has fought for it, he has had disappointments, very hard blows, but in the end he has his prize: the prize for a trial, the prize for his perseverance as manager of Millos.

Gamero and Millos

Alberto Gamero began his story as DT of Millionaires in 2020, when he took office, with the idea of ​​building a long-term project, promoting players from the youth academy and winning the League.

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires technician. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

His first year was not good, he did not achieve the star in the season of the pandemic, that of a single championship in the year, and he finished tenth. He played the group of eliminated teams and won that one, but lost the playoff against Cali for a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

In 2021 Gamero was ratified in office, and that year it began to bear fruit. The team qualified for the League final of the first semester, but could not win it, they lost it in the series against Deportes Tolima.

Alberto Gamero, DT of Millionaires. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamota / EL TIEMPO

In the second semester he would be left out of the final after being eliminated from the semifinal home run. Refering to Copa Colombia consecrates champion after defeating Junior from Barranquilla.

In this two-year period, Gamero managed to promote players from the youth academy who established themselves in the first team.

Millionaires was acquiring an identity, to the rhythm of Gamero.

In 2022, DT remained in office and despite the fact that Millonarios was in shape and was a favorite, they did not qualify for the final in either of the two tournaments of the year.

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires coach. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

In 2023. Gamero dreamed of the star, he could not escape him again, and with a packed stadium and a dramatic final, Gamero was finally able to shout champion.

“This is unforgettable…”, he said at the end, emotional, speechless, on his way to receive the trophy for which he fought so hard.

